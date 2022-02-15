ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Golden Age Hollywood — and Dominic West’s Thin Mustache — Come to Downton Abbey in ‘A New Era’ Trailer

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FL0E8_0eEyekL100

“A moving picture, at Downton!?!”

The Crawleys are going slightly meta for Focus Features Downton Abbey movie sequel , which features a major storyline about a film being shot at the castle. In the new trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era , Hugh Bonneville’s Lord Grantham appears rather unimpressed by the prospect of “actresses plastered in makeup and actors just plastered,” invading his home, which has several other members of the house somewhat giddy in excitement (“will there be film stars, famous ones?” asks Sophie McShera’s Daisy). The famous film stars in question are played by Dominic West and Laura Haddock, with West looking much like late British icon David Niven with some impressive slicked back hair and a thin mustache.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The sequel also delves into the “mysterious past” of Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess, still very much alive (despite speculation following the first film ), and a villa in the French Riviera she has recently become the owner of following a relationship she had with a man many years earlier.

“They spent a few days together and he gives her a house,” snipes Penelope Winton’s Isobel Crawley.

Written once again by creator Julian Fellowes and with Simon Curtis ( Goodbye Christopher Robin , Woman in Gold ) having stepped into the director’s chair, the second movie outing has miraculously reassembled Masterpiece PBS and ITV series’ rather large ensemble of stars.

Among the returning castmembers are Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton, Wilton and Smith (who many thought might not be coming back after her Dowager Countess implied her time was coming to an end in the first film).

Rounding out the principal for A New Era are Downton newcomers Hugh Dancy, Haddock, Nathalie Baye, West and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Downton Abbey: A New Era — produced again by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes for Carnival Films — is set to land in theaters on May 20, 2022, having been pushed back from slots in December 2021 and March 2022 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Pesce, Character Actor in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Films, Dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75. Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60Bappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74 Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler, Lucie Arnaz on Fully Exploring the Ricardos in ‘Lucy and Desi’ Doc

Amy Poehler premiered her documentary debut Lucy and Desi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, appearing alongside the I Love Lucy couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz. After Sundance’s in-person festival was canceled due to concerns over the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the L.A. gathering at DGA Theater marked the first time Poehler had seen the film with an audience, which included friends Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Ike Barinholtz and Kay Cannon.More from The Hollywood ReporterBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Super Bowl LVI: Inside This Week's Biggest Concerts, Events and PartiesEvents of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Brenda Deiss, Breakout ‘Red Rocket’ Film Star, Dies at 60

Brenda Deiss, the breakout star of Sean Baker’s Red Rocket indie movie in 2021, has died. She was 60. The unexpected movie actress who appeared alongside Simon Rex in the drama about a washed-up actor looking to reboot his Texas hometown died on Feb. 14 in Clear Lake, Texas from complications following a stroke in January, a spokesperson for the film told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74Isabel Torres, Spanish Actor in 'Veneno,' Dies at 52 Deiss was born in Texas on Sept. 9, 1961, two...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's new trailer hints trouble is ahead for this beloved couple

Downton Abbey's highly-anticipated sequel film, A New Era, has released a brand new trailer – but it seems fans have noticed a detail that hints at "trouble in paradise" for one beloved couple. The new clip, released on Tuesday, sees many favourite characters return including Robert and Cora Crawley...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Carmichael
Person
Joanne Froggatt
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Nathalie Baye
Person
Tuppence Middleton
Person
Dominic West
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Laura Haddock
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Sophie Mcshera
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Hello Magazine

This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
MOVIES
Vulture

Maggie Smith Is Alive and Inheriting Villas in Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer

“With that I’ll say goodnight,” Maggie Smith’s magnificent Dowager Countess teases in the trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, “and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.” We’re not sure what year it is across the pond, but the Crawleys have found themselves at the intersection of two storylines in A New Era as they continues to adapt to the modern world: A Hollywood producer wants to film a “moving picture” (gasp) to a mixed reaction at Downton, while the Dowager inherits a Riviera villa seemingly out of nowhere. (“Do I look like I would turn down a villa in the south of France?” she snaps.) Of course, there’s a secret about her relationship with the villa’s history, but we’re just happy she’s alive and a quote machine again. Still … we’ll bet on a secret family. The film premieres in theaters on May 20.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#A New Era#Focus Features#British#European#French#Pbs#Itv
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate McKinnon Joining Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Movie

Kate McKinnon is the latest A-lister to be enlisted for Barbie. The SNL star is in talks to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Simu Liu in the Warner Bros movie.More from The Hollywood ReporterSimu Liu Joins Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.' 'Barbie' (Exclusive)Mattel Adds to Barbie Series Slate With 'It Takes Two' (Exclusive)Laura Ingraham Mocks Kate McKinnon's 'SNL' Impression of Her Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest. Robbie is starring as Barbie and producing the project via her LuckyChap banner...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Kate Winslet to Present Helen Mirren With Life Achievement Award

Kate Winslet has been tapped to present Helen Mirren with the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month. As previously announced, Mirren was chosen to receive the guild’s top honor at the Feb. 27 ceremony in recognition of her body of work, including her Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning roles. The award is presented annually to “an actor who fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith to Skip SAG Awards Over COVID Protocols: "I Will Not Get Vaccinated"Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario to Serve as 2022...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Yes, You Will Be Able to Stream the New Downton Abbey Movie

It's almost time to return to Downton Abbey. Three years after the first "Downton Abbey" movie revived the beloved TV show for the big screen, "Downton Abbey: A New Era" follows the aristocratic Crawleys on another glamorous adventure. This time around, the cinematic trip to the English countryside might be easier than ever to watch from the decidedly unglamorous location of your very own couch, thanks to a new streaming agreement with NBCUniversal.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

L.A.’s Most Beloved Blackfamous Hot Spots Over the Decades

THE DUNBAR HOTEL 4225 S. Central Ave. Built in 1928, the hotel quickly became the hub of Black culture throughout the 1930s and ’40s. As one of the only hotels open to Black guests in the segregated city, it hosted jazz greats including Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Fletcher Henderson at its Club Alabam. “It was the most celebrated Black club in the history of Central Avenue,” says actor Wren T. Brown (father of THR writer Evan Nicole Brown), whose four grandparents were performers at the club. In 1975, the hotel became the primary setting for Rudy Ray Moore’s blaxploitation classic Dolemite.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mic

Lord give me the vibes of Al Pacino dancing alone on a Beverly Hills sidewalk

Everything is collapsing. The senators are insider trading. The algorithm is relentlessly selling the most tepid, flavorless version of your life back to you. The last remaining industries are meal delivery apps, “cloud software,” and threadbare money laundering schemes. Your account has been deducted a fee and you’re just now hearing about it for the first time. We fluctuate between rage and limp nihilism and back again, and while this column won’t fix that, it will provide you with a small good thing to appreciate, a recognition of something weird and valuable and beautiful, despite it all.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Announces New Residential Living Community Coming to Coachella Valley

The Walt Disney Company, which has developed a Land in Anaheim and a World elsewhere in Orlando, announced today that it is working on another type of built environment: master-planned communities for residential living. “Storyliving by Disney” are neighborhoods designed to offers superfans the opportunity to live amongst each other and incorporate the 99-year-old brand into their lives even more consistently. The first community of 1,900 housing units, dubbed Cotino, is slated to open in the Coachella Valley — more specifically Rancho Mirage, where Walt Disney himself owned a family vacation home. Residents will be invited to sign up for a...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Channing Tatum in ‘Dog’: Film Review

Despite his status as one of Hollywood’s reigning hunks and such popular flicks as The Vow and Dear John, Channing Tatum actually hasn’t done all that many romantic movies in his career. His latest effort doesn’t technically alter that fact, though the actor lovingly caresses, speaks adoringly to and shares a bathtub with an equally gorgeous female co-star. That said co-star is a Belgian Malinois should in no way deter Tatum’s many fans from checking him out in his first starring role in five years. Tatum also co-directed (with his Magic Mike collaborator Reid Carolin) this obvious passion project, inspired by...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlie Day on ‘I Want You Back’ and Guillermo Del Toro’s Generosity

Charlie Day has wanted the chance to play an affable leading man in a romantic comedy for quite some time, and he finally made it happen in Jason Orley’s I Want You Back by re-teaming with a familiar collaborator. In 2011, six years after Day’s beloved TV series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia put him on the map, he had his breakout film role in Seth Gordon’s Horrible Bosses, which was co-produced by John Rickard. Rickard and Day quickly hit it off, and the duo would eventually collaborate on four other films, including the Amazon Studios rom-com I Want You...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scott Eastwood Recalls “Volatile Moment” With Shia LaBeouf While Filming ‘Fury’

Scott Eastwood is looking back on a tense moment with Shia LaBeouf while filming the 2014 film Fury. In an interview with Insider, published Friday, the actor reflected on filming David Ayer’s war drama alongside LaBeouf and Brad Pitt, including a tense moment that upset LaBeouf. In the script, Eastwood’s character has a moment in which he chews tobacco and spits on a war tank. However, after the actor spit on the tank, it led to a “volatile moment” with LaBeouf in which co-star Brad Pitt had to intervene.More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Channels Modeling Days for VMan, Posing Shirtless...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy