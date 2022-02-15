UPDATE: Woman killed in RV fire on Kansas Ave.

UPDATE (9:28 a.m.) - In a press release, San Luis Obispo County officials confirmed that a woman living in the motor home died in the fire.

"A life lost in this manner is tragic. I understand from staff that she was a sweet woman who had a heart for animals," Wade Horton, County Administrative Officer, said in a release. "We are grateful crews were able to contain the flames to one unit but are heavy-hearted to hear about the fire and loss of a life."

Officials say that guests who stay at the Kansas Ave. safe parking area are given fire extinguishers and smoke detectors by county staff.

Between 80 and 90 people stay at the site on a typical night.

The name of the woman who died is being held while officials notify her next of kin.

UPDATE (8:27 a.m.) - Neighbors told KSBY that they tried to rescue the person inside the motor home by breaking the windows with fire extinguishers.

CAL FIRE SLO received the call after 6 a.m. and sent four engines and an ambulance to the scene.

CAL FIRE SLO and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office have investigators looking into the fire.

UPDATE (7:08 a.m.) - Fire officials confirmed that one person who was inside the RV when the fire broke out has died.

A witness at the scene told KSBY that a middle-aged woman was the person killed in the fire, but authorities have not yet confirmed their identity.

Adan Orozco, Public Information Officer for CAL FIRE SLO, said multiple cats were also killed in the fire.

An investigator is on site working to determine what started the blaze.

(6:32 a.m.) - Fire crews are responding to an RV fire at 1400 Kansas Ave. in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 6:16 a.m. CHP's initial reports say a motor home is burning and is engulfed in flames.

The fire is reported in the area of the safe overnight parking lot near Hwy 1 in San Luis Obispo.

This is a developing story. KSBY has a crew heading to the scene and will share more information as it becomes available.