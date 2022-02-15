Hearing from Clemson 'a big deal' for NFL legacy recruit

Mike Reed recently got in contact with another fast-rising defensive back from the Peach State.

Colton Hood — a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior — is planning to visit Clemson on March 5, after Clemson’s cornerbacks coach invited him to attend the program’s Elite Prospect Day.

The Eagles Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) three-star prospect, currently ranks as the No. 50 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

“I talked to Coach Reed a couple of days ago,” Hood told The Clemson Insider. “He was real cool. He talked to me about Clemson itself and the school and academics and all that. And then, he talked to me about the football aspect of it. He said that I would be a really good fit for their team and all that.

“I always liked Clemson. I’ve always seen them on TV winning national championships. It’s a big deal for me to hear from them.”

According to Hood, Reed told him that he was a great playmaker, who makes a lot of plays and is a sound tackler. This past season, he recorded eight interceptions and 12 touchdowns.

“As a player, I think I’m extremely versatile,” he said. “I can return kicks. I can play offense. I play receiver. I can shut down your receiver and then, I can do anything on offense.”

Hood has previously attended the Dabo Swinney Camp, but he doesn’t believe Clemson’s coaches remember him from his time there. He was only a freshman and has since developed into an impressive cornerback prospect that has caught the attention of Reed.

What is Hood specifically going to be looking for on his visit to Clemson?

“I’m excited most about meeting the coaches and Coach Swinney, to see what type of guy he is,” he said. “That’s a big part of me making my decision, seeing what type of guy the head coach is and the rest of the coaching staff.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Hood has recently picked up some high-profile offers since the start of the new year.

After already listing offers from a half-dozen Power 5 schools, Hood has since picked up offers from Boston College, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, ECU, Indiana Kansas, UCF, Pitt, Penn State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Liberty and Duke.

In January, he visited South Carolina, Kentucky and Penn State. Next month, in addition to Clemson, he’ll be visiting Texas, Mississippi State and he might make a return visit to South Carolina.

Right now, Hood is set on taking as many visits as possible. There’s not one particular school that he’s keying in on, so he’s keeping his options open at the moment.

Hood’s uncle, Roderick, played eight seasons in the NFL after starring at Auburn University. Roderick trains Minnesota Vikings standout cornerback Patrick Peterson, so Colton actually gets to train with one of the greatest players of the modern era.

What’s the most important lesson Colton has learned from Peterson?

“Just eyes,” he said. “Eye discipline is everything. You’d rather have a slow corner with good eyes, than a fast corner with bad eyes.”

