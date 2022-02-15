ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley 13-Year-Old

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOjHO_0eEyehgq00
Vaun Brown Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a teen who has been missing for more than two days.

Ulster County resident Vaun Brown, age 13, of Kingston, was last seen leaving his home on Saturday, Feb. 12.

According to the Kingston Police Department, Brown is 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a red and white hoodie when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Benny Reyes at 845-943-5751, or at breyes@kingston-ny.gov, or call the Kingston Police at 845-331-1671.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Kingston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breyes Kingston Ny Gov
Daily Voice

HEROES: Stolen $3,000 Intended For Wayne Food Pantry Recovered, Returned, YMCA Cleaner Charged

A cleaning company employee swiped $3,000 in cash and gift cards intended for the poor from the Wayne YMCA, but local investigators came to their rescue, authorities said. Danny Figueroa, 37, of Paterson took two sets of Apple AirPods, one set of Samsung earbuds and a set of master keys to the facility in addition to the $3,000 earmarked for the Wayne Interfaith Network Food Pantry, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

PA Man Had 'Hit List' Of Family Members He Wanted To Kill Ahead Of Stepfather's Murder: PD

A Pennsylvania man who made a "hit list" of family members he wanted to kill, was charged with murdering his 78-year-old stepfather, authorities in Bucks County said. Brian Joseph Carey, 41, was arrested late Wednesday, Feb. 16, hours after detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bristol Township Police Department named him as a person of interest in the death of Joseph Michael Jakimowicz, of Bristol Township.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Happy Meal? Virginia Man Threats To 'Blow Up' Pennsylvania McDonalds: Police

Customer and employees stopped a man from Virginia who threatened to "blow up" the McDonald's he used to work at, according to a release by police. Azeem Jaleel Burton, 22, of Melfa, Virginia, was arrested after he caused a scene by threatening the safety of employees and customers at the McDonald's he was recently fired from on Friday, according to Old Lycoming Township police.
MELFA, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
219K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy