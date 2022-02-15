Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley 13-Year-Old

Vaun Brown Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a teen who has been missing for more than two days.

Ulster County resident Vaun Brown, age 13, of Kingston, was last seen leaving his home on Saturday, Feb. 12.

According to the Kingston Police Department, Brown is 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a red and white hoodie when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Benny Reyes at 845-943-5751, or at breyes@kingston-ny.gov, or call the Kingston Police at 845-331-1671.

