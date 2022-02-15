ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Popular Bakery Has Been A Hudson Valley Staple For Three-Quarters Of A Century

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vv8u8_0eEyecHD00
Rockland Bakery in Nanuet Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A longtime Hudson Valley bakery has made a name for itself thanks to its fresh bread and wide variety of baked goods.

The owners of Rockland Bakery established their first location more than 75 years ago, according to the bakery's website.

The owners now operate several distribution centers across New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one located in Rockland County hamlet of Nanuet.

Guests have praised the Nanuet location for its fresh bread and good service.

"It's seriously impossible to not give a bakery 5 stars when there's endless amounts of fresh bread coming out every 5 mins," Petty T., of New Jersey, said in a Yelp review. "Amazing bread, baked goods, and sandwiches. Workers keep the lines moving even on busy days and prices are great. Will keep coming back!"

Other reviewers have also noted the scale of the operation and the wide variety of baked goods available.

"Unreal amount of different baked products," Peter K., of Syosset, wrote in a Yelp review. "Biggest baking operation I've ever seen. Their Irish soda bread, ciabatta, bagels and other breads are made fresh and delicious. Apple crumb pie for less than 8, I am floored. Quality quantity variety and sheer massive operation...this is a neighborhood jewel."

The bakery is located at 94 Demarest Mill Road in Nanuet.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Matthew 26:52 KJV
4d ago

This bakery is fantastic! They let you go into the back room and bag your own bread. You can grab bagels as they come off the conveyor belt. They also give discount to military police and seniors.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Restaurant Opens In Westchester County

A new restaurant is set to open in Westchester County. Company Chophouse & Grill is officially opening its doors for dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the eatery's website. The restaurant is located at 7 Madison Ave. in Larchmont. The restaurant's menu features filet mignon, New York strip steak,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Syosset, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Nanuet, NY
State
New York State
Rockland County, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Storm System Knocks Out Power In Hudson Valley

Thousands in the Hudson Valley are without power following a fast-moving wind and rain storm that toppled trees, wires, and poles across the region. As of around 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 outages in the Hudson Valley were being reported by these utility companies:. Central Hudson: 101 active outages...
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Hackensack YMCA Leaving After 90 Years

The Hackensack YMCA will be leaving its Main Street property after 90 years. Financial decline in the last 10 years prompted the Greater Bergen County YMCA to sell the property, it said in a statement released last week. A new location will open in New Milford on April 1. Meanwhile,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Baked Goods#Soda Bread#Food Drink#Rockland Bakery#Yelp#Irish
Daily Voice

Babysitter Falls Through Floor Of Ridgewood Home, Child OK

A babysitter was hospitalized after partially falling through the floor of a single-family Ridgewood home under renovation. The young boy wasn't hospitalized at the father's wishes after members of the Ridgewood Ambulance Corps checked him out following the incident on Prospect Street early Friday afternoon, Feb. 18. The adult sitter's...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Here's How Many Are Still Without Power In Connecticut

Thousands in Connecticut are without power following a fast-moving wind and ice storm that toppled trees, wires, and poles across the region. As of around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb, 18, Eversource was still working to repair hundreds of outages that were impacting 9,867 of the company’s 1,288,808 Connecticut customers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Bad Actors Using Apple AirTags To Track People's Locations, Personal Belongings, NY AG Warns

The New York Attorney General is cautioning about bad apples who have been using Apple to track their locations and belongings. Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert with safety recommendations to protect New Yorkers from bad actors who have been using Apple AirTags to track individuals’ locations and belongings with malicious intent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Happy Meal? Virginia Man Threats To 'Blow Up' Pennsylvania McDonalds: Police

Customer and employees stopped a man from Virginia who threatened to "blow up" the McDonald's he used to work at, according to a release by police. Azeem Jaleel Burton, 22, of Melfa, Virginia, was arrested after he caused a scene by threatening the safety of employees and customers at the McDonald's he was recently fired from on Friday, according to Old Lycoming Township police.
MELFA, VA
Daily Voice

Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

A quick-moving storm system has knocked out power to thousands of Connecticut residents. Wind gusts as high as around 60 miles per hour have resulted in downed trees and tree limbs, with eastern Connecticut most heavily affected. As of around 7:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Eversource is reporting a total...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: NY Nurse, Marine Corps Reservist, Indicted For Vaccination Card Fraud Scheme

A Long Island nurse and member of the US Marine Corps have been indicted for their roles in an alleged COVID-19 vaccination card fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. An indictment was unsealed on Thursday, Feb. 17 charging Queens resident Jia Liu, age 26, a member of the US Marine Corps Reserve, and Nassau County resident Steven Rodriguez, age 27, of Long Beach, a nurse at a clinic in Hempstead, for their roles in the scheme.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
219K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy