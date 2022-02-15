ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthem Awards: ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,’ Netflix Among Winners

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
The Anthem Awards , the Webbys’ new honor designed to recognize social impact work worldwide, has named the winners for its inaugural year.

The winners include Color of Change, CNN, Disney’s Lion King “Protect the Pride” campaign, Freeform, GLAAD, HBO Max, National Geographic, Netflix, The New York Times ‘ 1619 project, Planned Parenthood, Sesame Workshop and various ViacomCBS projects, including The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and RuPaul’s Drag Race “Say Love” PSA with The Trevor Project.

The Anthem Awards also announced that Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay will be recognized with the entertainer of the year award and tennis star Naomi Osaka will receive the athlete of the year honor.

McKay, Osaka and the inaugural Anthem Awards winners will be honored during a virtual experience hosted by Insecure actor Jay Ellis on Monday, Feb. 28.

In a statement, Ellis called hosting The Anthem Awards “a tremendous honor.”

He added, “As we enter the third year of a global pandemic that heightened serious disparities around the world, this important award presents an opportunity to celebrate work that has had real impact from industry leaders making a difference in their communities and globally.”

Anthem Awards managing director Jessica Lauretti added, “It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community. We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment, to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”

Before the virtual Anthem Awards ceremony kicks off at 1 p.m. PT on Feb. 28, winners will convene for the virtual conference Anthem Voices starting at 10 a.m. PT.

Like the Webbys, Anthem Award winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

All of this year’s Anthem Awards winners can be found here .

