Joyce’s Daily Download: Biden’s ATF wants you to snitch on your ex, Palin’s NYT lawsuit gets tossed before the jury returns

By Joyce Kaufman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is asking jilted lovers to...

Ozarks First.com

Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declaredthat if...
Vanity Fair

Sarah Palin Paints Herself as David to the NYT’s Goliath in Defamation Case

Upon taking the stand on the sixth day of her defamation trial against The New York Times, Sarah Palin invoked an Old Testament passage to describe her legal battle with the Gray Lady: “I knew I was up against a Goliath,” she said on Thursday. “I felt collectively the people were David—that I was David.” The former Alaska governor and onetime vice presidential candidate used the dramatic line to illustrate how she felt “powerless” in the face of the “untruths” perpetuated about her in the media, adding, “you’re up against those who buy ink by the barrel and I had my No. 2 pencil on my kitchen table in Alaska.” The civil trial, which is unfolding in a Lower Manhattan federal court, stems from a 2017 Times editorial that falsely linked a 2010 electoral map published by Palin’s eponymously named SarahPAC—which featured crosshairs hovering over the districts of 20 Democratic lawmakers, including former representative Gabby Giffords—to the 2011 mass shooting that took place at a Giffords constituent meeting in Tucson, Arizona. (There is no evidence that the shooter ever saw the Palin map before targeting Giffords’s event.)
Sarah Palin
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
POLITICO

GOP senators steer clear of Trump as rift deepens

The Breakers resort is about 3 miles from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. When more than 20 Republican senators headed there last weekend, though, only three attended an event with Donald Trump. And some say they steered clear of the former president intentionally as they raised money to take back the...
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

People on Twitter ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her latest cringe-worthy tweet attacking President Joe Biden. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”. Some critics reworked the line to mock the lawmaker. Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments,...
