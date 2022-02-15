Joyce’s Daily Download: Biden’s ATF wants you to snitch on your ex, Palin’s NYT lawsuit gets tossed before the jury returns

Upon taking the stand on the sixth day of her defamation trial against The New York Times, Sarah Palin invoked an Old Testament passage to describe her legal battle with the Gray Lady: “I knew I was up against a Goliath,” she said on Thursday. “I felt collectively the people were David—that I was David.” The former Alaska governor and onetime vice presidential candidate used the dramatic line to illustrate how she felt “powerless” in the face of the “untruths” perpetuated about her in the media, adding, “you’re up against those who buy ink by the barrel and I had my No. 2 pencil on my kitchen table in Alaska.” The civil trial, which is unfolding in a Lower Manhattan federal court, stems from a 2017 Times editorial that falsely linked a 2010 electoral map published by Palin’s eponymously named SarahPAC—which featured crosshairs hovering over the districts of 20 Democratic lawmakers, including former representative Gabby Giffords—to the 2011 mass shooting that took place at a Giffords constituent meeting in Tucson, Arizona. (There is no evidence that the shooter ever saw the Palin map before targeting Giffords’s event.)

ALASKA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO