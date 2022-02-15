ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What you missed at Tampa Bay Inno's 22 Startups to Watch event (Photos)

By Lauren Coffey
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 players in the Tampa Bay ecosystem kicked off...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Business Journal

Nick Kokonas talks Tock's pandemic pivot at our Startups to Watch event

In December, we revealed our annual Chicago Inno Startups to Watch list, a collection of up-and-coming tech firms poised to make a big impact in the years to come. On Tuesday, we heard from a handful of those companies who laid out their business models and plans for growth. We also chatted with Chicago Ventures' Partner Lindsay Knight and David Usher, the acting consul general for the Consulate General of Canada, about how startups can attract talent, prioritize diversity and expand their business over the boarder into Canada.
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Feb. 7-13

Big Bounce America: Dubbed “the world’s biggest bounce house,” you can slay a giant and do a slam dunk in one of the sessions available for toddlers, juniors, bigger kids and adults. Time slot reservations are required at thebigbounceamerica.com. $19-$39. 1 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-350-6500.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Tampa Bay Inno
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | Feb. 10-13

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 10-13), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Check out Tampa’s newest interactive art exhibit in the Water Street District! All the items in the grocery store are made from felt—50,000 hand-sewn and hand-painted items are on display, everything from oranges to cartons of milk to your favorite brand of potato chips! All the items are for sale and are signed by the artist, Lucy Sparrow. The exhibit is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

One of Tampa's top accounting firms strikes a merger deal to create a $1.4B giant

One of Tampa's leading accounting firms is merging with Missouri-based BKD, resulting in a combined venture with $1.4 billion in annual revenue. BKD CPAs & Advisors and North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) said the merger will result in a “top 10, national professional services firm, setting the stage for a national growth strategy.” Terms of the transaction were not released.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bizjournals

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raises $5M seed round for platform to onboard private investors

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raised a $5 million seed round to build out a platform aimed at making investing in the private markets as easy as retail stock trading. Venture capital firm Positive Sum led the round, with participation from Okta Ventures, Great Oaks VC and Company Ventures. The seed round also had participation from serial Philadelphia entrepreneur Bob Moore, now CEO of Crossbeam; Josh Smith, co-founder of institutional investment portfolio management startup Solovis; Marshall Boyd, co-president and chief investment officer at Interstate Equities Corp. and several other individual investors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

The Pitch: How this St. Louis startup reimagined a common household item, the tape dispenser

Emmanuel Martirez doesn’t have a background in product design. By day, he works for a local advertising company. So his idea to create a new type of tape dispenser was born out of a personal need: He got sick of throwing out leftover food from his fridge. That frustration led Martirez to begin using painter's tape and a permanent marker to label his family's leftover meals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bizjournals

Top agents discuss Central Texas’s real estate landscape (video)

J Kuper, president and broker of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, is joined by the company’s top three agents who discuss the current landscape of the real estate market in Central Texas. Kuper is joined by Binkan Cinaroglu, No. 1 agent in San Antonio; Kumara Wilcoxon, No. 1 agent in...
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Top real estate agents share advice for Central Texas buyers (video)

J Kuper, president and broker of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, is joined by the company’s top three agents who offer professional advice for buyers looking to purchase in Central Texas. They also share valuable insights in the current state of the area’s market. Kuper is joined by Binkan...
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Real estate trends and predictions for Central Texas (video)

J Kuper, president and broker of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, discusses what you need to know about real estate in Central Texas – from how to market has performed and where it's headed next. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or just have a question, feel free to contact...
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Podcast: Tech ads had their day during the Super Bowl

On this week's Silicon Insider Podcast: Which tech advertisements won day during the Super Bowl's broadcast? And who were the other big winners and losers in Silicon Valley this week?
NFL
bizjournals

Dallas ride-hailing firm Alto expanding operations center, service in Houston

After expanding into Houston in 2020, Dallas-based on-demand ride company Alto is working to create a larger presence in the market. The ride-hailing company plans to move into a larger operations center within the next six months, said Winston Wright, general manager for Alto's Houston operations. An expanded facility will allow Alto to accommodate more cars in its fleet and more drivers to serve Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
bizjournals

Athersys CEO Daniel Camardo's stock option grant worth $8.6 million

Athersys Inc., the Cleveland biotechnology company, has awarded a stock option for 10 million shares to its new chief executive as an "inducement grant." Companies often use inducement grants to hire top executives when they lack enough shares in their equity reserves to accommodate large grants, according to professional services firm Aon.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy