What you missed at Tampa Bay Inno's 22 Startups to Watch event (Photos)

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 10-13), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Check out Tampa’s newest interactive art exhibit in the Water Street District! All the items in the grocery store are made from felt—50,000 hand-sewn and hand-painted items are on display, everything from oranges to cartons of milk to your favorite brand of potato chips! All the items are for sale and are signed by the artist, Lucy Sparrow. The exhibit is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO