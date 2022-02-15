ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

George Kittle, several others petition NFL to switch to grass after Odell Beckham Jr.’s ACL tear

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScFTP_0eEydKcS00

Millions of onlookers witnessed Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tear the ACL in his left knee in Super Bowl LVI. It was an unfortunate event to happen in the biggest game of his career when he had been on a roll, with 52 yards and a score on just two targets. Immediately after, several NFL players such as George Kittle began a Twitter campaign aimed at preventing such injuries from occurring as often as they do.

Their issue is with the artificial turf several NFL stadiums, like SoFi Stadium use.

According to Pennington Grass Seed, 90% of players would prefer to play on real grass as opposed to artificial turf. They also have some data suggesting turf causes more non-contact lower body injuries, including to the knees like we saw with OBJ.

They also add that the temperatures of turf can get up to 90 degrees warmer than other playing surfaces, which on a hot day having a hot field will only lead to more exhaustion.

During the 2021-22 season, 16 of the 32 NFL teams played on artificial turf surfaces.

Considering the support seen from George Kittle , Nick Bosa , and Nick Chubb , and likely several others, it’s probably time the NFL takes advice from their players in an effort to improve not only their safety, but also the product on the field. Having several stars go down with season-ending injuries doesn’t help the game. The NFL wants its most popular players playing the game, not rehabbing injuries on the sidelines.

Related: Top 100 players in the NFL

Will Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury cause the NFL to take action?

With so much perceived support to switch from turf to grass, why doesn’t the NFL make a change? Money.

If the NFL really wanted to, they could ensure each stadium avoids the use of turf. It wouldn’t be difficult to put a new clause in the rules and regulations, ensuring any new stadium that is built has to use a safe playing surface or one that has the players’ health and safety in mind.

For example, the Los Angeles Rams’ stadium just opened in 2020, yet they have turf. Same with AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. Sure, all four of these arenas are indoor stadiums, but out in Vegas, Allegiant Stadium uses Bermuda grass instead.

Meanwhile, instead of discouraging the playing surface, the NFL is making a point to have the Super Bowl played at each of these new state-of-the-art facilities, which makes sense since they are glorious. But what about the players forced to play in the game? Shouldn’t their safety be accounted for as well?

Had Odell Beckham Jr. been playing on grass instead of turf, would he have to spend the next six months rehabbing his knee after surgery? Who knows.

The NFL can easily cover all costs associated with switching all NFL stadiums from turf to grass themselves instead of forcing each city or team to deal with the complication. If they truly care about their players, the league would have stopped using turf several seasons ago, but instead, it seems just as popular as ever. Just not among the players who actually have to deal with the stuff.

Related: Ranking NFL stadiums, worst, best in the NFL

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanBuzz

Jerry Jones’ Daughter is One of the Most Powerful Women in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys might as well be named the Dallas Joneses. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family have held the organization’s most prominent positions since the successful businessman bought the iconic NFL team in 1989. His oldest son, Stephen Jones, is probably the most front-facing as the...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Funny video of Joe Burrow talking to Rams defenders goes viral

This year’s Super Bowl left Joe Burrow with a bad taste in his mouth. But it definitely wasn’t all negative for him that day. A funny video of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went viral Wednesday after being posted by NFL Game Day All-Access. In the clip, which was from the Super Bowl, Burrow went over to introduce himself to a few Los Angeles Rams defenders while they were on the field together, namely, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle. He hilariously led by saying, “I’m Joe.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#American Football#Acl
Larry Brown Sports

Malik Monk dating famous ex of former Laker?

Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
NBA
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
NBC Sports

LeBron James: Aaron Donald is the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen

In making back-to-back, game-sealing plays during Super Bowl LVI, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped solidify his status as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. But one of the greatest NBA players of all time went a little farther with his assessment of Donald’s career on Wednesday...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

42K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy