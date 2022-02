“Dramaworld,” a pioneering Korean-American rom-com series, will debut on in the U.S. on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, from this weekend. Seasons one and two will both debut on IMDb TV from Feb. 12, 2022, with the launch marking the U.S. premiere of season two. The first season of “Dramaworld” originally debuted on Netflix and Viki. The series follows an American girl who is obsessed with K-drama and is underwhelmed by her real life become catapulted into the world of the Korean dramas she obsesses over. There she meets a facilitator who keeps “Dramaworld” turning through deft but undetected intervention...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO