LONGVIEW — If the Hudson’s Bay Eagles have their way, this won’t be the last time they face the Tumwater Thunderbirds. That’s how they prefer it to be. In two weeks, they hope to meet the T-Birds again — this time for an even larger trophy at another venue than what the two teams played for in Friday’s 2A District IV girls basketball championship game won by Tumwater, 59-46, at Mark Morris High School.

LONGVIEW, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO