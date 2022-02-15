ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The 30 Best Gifts For Your Best Man

By Maverick Li
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou took a deep breath. Got down on one knee. Professed your love. Proposed. Now you’re getting married! But as you take your fiancé(e) in your arms after they say yes, rewind a little: Didn’t you forget someone? The one who offered you valuable opinions during...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

The 15 Best Gifts For Absolute Tea Fiends

Drinking tea is an art. Not an art we are all particularly good at, but an art all the same. And some people are really into it. It has history in cultures from all of the world, dating back centuries of time in a way that simply cannot be expressed in the confines of an internet story. We don't need to get into all that right now, just know that tea is good and tea has been good.
FOOD & DRINKS
KXAN

Best personalized Valentine’s gift

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Giving a personalized gift this Valentine’s Day, whether for your significant other or your bestie, is a great way to express your feelings. Personalized gifts can feature your beloved’s name, your initials as a couple or a heartfelt message.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her: top present ideas to buy the woman in your life in 2022

Nothing says “I love you” like a hastily-wrapped box of chocolates picked up on a last minute supermarket run on February 14th. Or not. If you’re not quite fluent in the language of love, it can be hard to know what to buy that special someone for Valentine’s Day (other than a bouquet of flowers). We’ve handpicked the best gifts for your wife, girlfriend, partner or friend – there's something for every woman, from jewellery and beauty gifts to stationery and posh pyjamas.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Wedding
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: February 13 to 19, 2022

This is the first full week of 2022 with no planets moving retrograde. From now until April 29th, all of the planets will be direct. The cosmic weather is less hectic than it’s been all year, which means you might finally find the time to get things done. Mars connects with Uranus on the 8th, encouraging not only innovative thinking but also innovative action. (Think: Reese Witherspoon, who was born with this aspect in her natal chart, as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.) Then on the 11th, Mercury conjoins Pluto—for the third and final time, previously on December 30th and January 28th—bringing passion, obsession and intensity to our communications.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Full Moon In Leo Might Change Your Life

Every full moon has their own brand of magic, but there’s always that *one* full moon that changes everything. And if your sun or ascendant happens to be in Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, that full moon may be arriving sooner than you think. Taking place on Feb. 16 at 11:56 a.m. ET, the February 2022 full moon will affect these zodiac signs the most, and the experience could rock their world. Things can’t remain as they were before, so prepare to embrace change. For better or worse, one thing’s for sure — fixed signs are shaking things up.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

8 Signs Your Relationship Is Really Just a String of Manipulative Love Bombs

Have you ever felt like things were too good to be true with the person you're dating? At the very beginning, perhaps they showered you with compliments, attention, and, in general, made you feel as special as you are. But as soon as you felt comfortable settling into what seemed to be your new normal, your partner flipped the script. You, my friend, may just be the unfortunate subject of a love-bomb situation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

The Dark Superpower You Have, According To Your Zodiac Sign

No matter how innocent or coy you might seem on the outside, you know you can't deny the deadly ability you have; the one that's hiding underneath all that sweetness. It's the ability that can be used for good or evil. And unfortunately, in this life of sin, there are times when you can't help but sacrifice your role as hero and play the part of the villain instead. In fact, the evil superpower you have, according to your zodiac sign, will probably explain the nature of your dark talents better than anything else could.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Have No Reason To Panic During February's Full Moon

Every 28 days, a full moon reveals a deeper truth about your life. As it hovers over you, glowing in the night sky, you can’t help but feel its pull on your spirit. The intense energy that surrounds this magical moment makes everything feel more alive, but it also raises the stakes, increases the tension, and pulls you toward a climactic breaking point. As it shows you something you weren’t aware of before, a full moon causes a domino effect of change. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 full Snow Moon the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — then you probably won’t be at the center of its drama.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shares Top Beauty Tips For Women Over 50

Christie Brinkley, 68, recently shared her top beauty tips for women over 50, as well as some of her favorite products that give her such a gorgeous glow. She first begins her skin care process by using the SBLA Beauty The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere,” Brinkley shares.
SKIN CARE
psychologytoday.com

How to Handle Feeling Wronged by Your Partner

One of the deepest sources of conflict in a relationship occurs when there’s a breach of trust. When seeking resolution in a relationship, steps include avoiding interrogating, inviting honesty, and recognizing your partner’s perspective. We can make our actions match our goals by treating our partner with a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Pregnant '90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Divorce on Valentine's Day

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy