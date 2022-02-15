The 30 Best Gifts For Your Best Man

Every 28 days, a full moon reveals a deeper truth about your life. As it hovers over you, glowing in the night sky, you can’t help but feel its pull on your spirit. The intense energy that surrounds this magical moment makes everything feel more alive, but it also raises the stakes, increases the tension, and pulls you toward a climactic breaking point. As it shows you something you weren’t aware of before, a full moon causes a domino effect of change. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 full Snow Moon the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — then you probably won’t be at the center of its drama.
