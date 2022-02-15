Here’s The Real Reason Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Haven’t Gotten Married Yet

Shutterstock via Tinseltown

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together on and off since 2016, and while the pair got engaged back in 2019 they still have made little movement towards actually tying the knot. Unlike so many other couples in Hollywood who jump into marriage with both feet, the couple, who share one daughter together, have been intentional about their impending wedding, with Perry revealing the real reason they’ve waited so long.

In an interview with Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O earlier this month, Perry shared, “It’s a destination location that like, you know, we’re still trying for it to work out,” pinning Covid as the primary cause for delay. “But every couple of months it’s like, ‘New variant! New variant! New variant!’,” she added.

The couple initially had planned to tie the knot in 2020 in Japan, but once Covid hit those plans quickly took the back burner. Instead, the couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove, later that year, postponing their wedding until they can head to the destination of their dreams.

A source close to Perry and Bloom shared, “It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant.” The source then added, “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

During her radio interview Perry didn’t reveal if there was any update on her wedding in the near future, but she did share that her relationship with Bloom is better than ever. “He’s not changed one bit. You can’t put reins on that man. He’s a wild stallion and that’s how I like it.”