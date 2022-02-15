Weather Blog: Full Snow Moon rises Wednesday morning

A full moon will rise in the Northwest Arkansas/River Valley sky this week. Here’s everything you need to know about the Full Snow Moon.

Why Is It Called The Full Snow Moon?

February’s full moon is nicknamed the “Full Snow Moon”. The Old Farmers Almanac the heaviest snowfall usually occurs in February. According to the National Weather Service, February is the snowiest month in the United States.

You may hear Wednesday’s full moon referred to as other nicknames too. Some of those include:

Bald Eagle Moon (Cree)

(Cree) Eagle Moon (Cree)

(Cree) Bear Moon (Ojibwe)

(Ojibwe) Black Bear Moon (Tlingit)

(Tlingit) Raccoon Moon (Dakota)

(Dakota) Groundhog Moon (Algonquin)

(Algonquin) Goose Moon (Haida)

(Haida) Month of the Bony Moon (Cherokee)

(Cherokee) Hungry Moon (Cherokee)

Tuesday Night’s Sky Conditions

This week’s full moon will reach peak illumination at 10:59 A.M. CST Wednesday. Tuesday night will be the best night to catch a glimpse of the Full Snow Moon.

Viewing conditions won’t be perfect as cloud cover will increase throughout the night. However, temperatures will be very mild for this time of year. The southerly winds and increased moisture will keep overnight temperatures near 50°F for everyone.

It will be very windy throughout the night with wind gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

After Wednesday morning, the next full moon will be on Friday, March 18, 2022, in the early morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.