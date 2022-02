Mentally, Hawks coach Nate McMillan carries a loss with him until the next game. Given that the Hawks won’t play another game for a week, it’s a good thing they head into the NBA All-Star break on two consecutive wins. All isn’t rosy for the Hawks, who are in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, far lower than their preseason hopes of getting homecourt advantage in the playoffs (a top-four seed) after a trip to the conference finals last year.

