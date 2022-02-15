ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Song Of The Day: FIT — “Cool Kids”

By Eric Grubbs
CentralTrack
CentralTrack
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FIT – “Cool Kids”. What else you should know: FIT dropped a brand new single on Valentine’s Day. Unless you’ve seen this young band live, you might think this is not the same band that put out “Modern Lovers” last year. At nearly...

www.centraltrack.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

14 Love Songs to Listen to on Valentine's Day

The days when someone would gift a homemade cassette tape or CD to their valentine are long in the past. But if you want to bring this sweet trend to 2022, then a playlist will do the trick, and we have the perfect songs for you to add to it.
ENTERTAINMENT
Complex

Future Shares Video for New Song “Worst Day”

With Valentine’s Day being right around the corner, Future is setting his own vibe by releasing his latest single, “Worst Day.”. The cover art for the track looks like the complete foil to the romantic holiday. Along with the single, Future also linked up with polarizing relationship advisor Kevin Samuels to drop music video for the song. It features a therapy theme where the rapper sought out Samuels to give him advice about his addiction to spoiling women he dates.
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Song of The Day: Texicana Feat. Scarlett Deering — “Salvation”

The Newest Installment Of The Americana Rock Band’s ‘Texicana & Friends’ Series Is Continuing The Celebration Of DFW Music With A Cover Of The Cranberries. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Cameron McCloud — “Texas Tea”

Paired With An Artsy And Guerilla-Shot Music Video, This Cool And Loose Track By Dallas Rapper Cameron McCloud Is Really Speaking To Us. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Valentine, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riff#North Texas#White Lies#Interpol
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Reveals Classic Dr. Dre '2001' Song Was Originally Made For Him

Arriving seven long years after the release of his blockbuster debut album The Chronic, 2001 put Dr. Dre back on top of the rap game while modernizing his signature G-Funk sound, solidifying his status as Hip Hop’s preeminent sonic perfectionist. Co-produced by Mel-Man, the 6x platinum-certified album spawned a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hoda Kotb and Daughters Delighted by Valentine's Day Surprise After Joel Schiffman Split

Valentine's Day 2022 was still a special one for Hoda Kotb and her two daughters, Hope, 2, and Haley, 4. Just weeks after Kotb announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, the Today co-anchor and her daughters were treated to a special Valentine's Day surprise from Kotb's sister, Hala Kotb. In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Kotb shared the adorable moment she and her girls walked into their home to find balloons decorating the room, with Kotb sharing, "When you just get home from a long eye doctors appointment for the girls-- and look what is waiting at home! A valentines day Surprise courtesy of my sister Hala!"
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kanye West Changes His Tune About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West seemed to reverse course in his social media harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson this week. After days of posting then deleting highly personal messages, West made a more calm, reflective post on Tuesday night. The 44-year-old rapper said that he wants to "take accountability" and admitted that he is "still learning in real-time."
BEAUTY & FASHION
CentralTrack

CentralTrack

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Central Track has developed a Teflon reputation as a collection of writers, photographers, designers, humorists and provocateurs that voraciously covers the rich cultural landscape of the Dallas region, while showcasing the wonderful diversity and fascinating blend of high- and low-brow aesthetics that this city so uniquely boasts in its music, food, drink, nightlife, fashion, arts and related realms.

 https://www.centraltrack.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy