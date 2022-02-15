Trainers Say This Is The Best Cardio Form For Weight Loss

Weight loss can sometimes feel like an impossible process, especially because there are so many programs, pills, and diets on the market that promise their way is the best for seeing quick results. However, when trying to achieve sustainable weight loss, the key is maintaining a calorie deficit and exercising regularly. However, there are types of weight loss that are better for some than others. How do you get the most out of a workout, especially if you are on a weight loss journey? We asked Mackie Root, a fitness trainer at Onyx , what the best form of cardio is for weight loss.

Weight loss can sometimes feel like an impossible process, especially because there are so many programs, pills, and diets on the market that promise their way is the best for seeing quick results. However, when trying to achieve sustainable weight loss, the key is maintaining a calorie deficit and exercising regularly. However, there are types of weight loss that are better for some than others. How do you get the most out of a workout, especially if you are on a weight loss journey? We asked Mackie Root, a fitness trainer at Onyx , what the best form of cardio is for weight loss.

According to Root, finding the best form of cardio for you is incredibly individualized. “The best form of cardio for weight loss is anything that you'll want to do on a consistent basis. That means it should be fun, or at least something that you don't dread doing,” he says, “Everyone's different, so that could mean a walk around your neighborhood, a local hike, an indoor cycling class, shadowboxing, any cardio equipment, or even lifting weights with minimal rest (for those that actively avoid the cardio machine section of the gym).” All in all, anything that will get your heart rate up, and something that you can do regularly, is key when it comes to picking a fitness routine that’s right for you.



When Root is putting together a workout program for his clients, he also says that variety is a helpful component. “Ideally, I like for my clients to have multiple kinds of cardio to mix in during the week, so that they are using different muscles, keeping things fresh, and keeping their bodies from adapting too much (becoming too efficient) to any given mode. For example, I've found that if I alternate between cycling and running on days that I do cardio, I am able to avoid too much impact on my joints from running, and getting too tight in my hip flexors from cycling, all while keeping things fresh.” Finding multiple forms of cardio you enjoy can also help make sure it stays interesting and engaging.

Also important to keep in mind is how certain forms of exercise can impact your appetite. When you do more intense cardio, like training for a marathon, for example, you may have more of an appetite since you’re exerting a lot of energy during your workout. “If I'm trying to lose weight, I find a middle ground where I'm burning calories, but not going so hard that I need to eat an extra meal that day.” Finding a form of cardio that will allow you to stay in a calorie deficit is important if you want to see sustainable, steady weight loss.



At the end of the day, consistency is key—the best kind of cardio for weight loss is the one that you will do regularly. “Doing a killer workout in the morning, then sitting around for the rest of the day is not as beneficial as incorporating periods of movement throughout the day,” Root says, “And on a bigger scale, working out every day for a month, then skipping the next 2 months, will not yield the same kind of results that someone working out a sensible amount consistently over time.” Doing cardio that you enjoy and will support a calorie deficit is the best way to promote weight loss and see lasting results.