ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Trainers Say This Is The Best Cardio Form For Weight Loss

By Olivia Avitt
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMcfE_0eEybDed00

Weight loss can sometimes feel like an impossible process, especially because there are so many programs, pills, and diets on the market that promise their way is the best for seeing quick results. However, when trying to achieve sustainable weight loss, the key is maintaining a calorie deficit and exercising regularly. However, there are types of weight loss that are better for some than others. How do you get the most out of a workout, especially if you are on a weight loss journey? We asked Mackie Root, a fitness trainer at Onyx , what the best form of cardio is for weight loss.

Weight loss can sometimes feel like an impossible process, especially because there are so many programs, pills, and diets on the market that promise their way is the best for seeing quick results. However, when trying to achieve sustainable weight loss, the key is maintaining a calorie deficit and exercising regularly. However, there are types of weight loss that are better for some than others. How do you get the most out of a workout, especially if you are on a weight loss journey? We asked Mackie Root, a fitness trainer at Onyx , what the best form of cardio is for weight loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFUQe_0eEybDed00

According to Root, finding the best form of cardio for you is incredibly individualized. “The best form of cardio for weight loss is anything that you'll want to do on a consistent basis. That means it should be fun, or at least something that you don't dread doing,” he says, “Everyone's different, so that could mean a walk around your neighborhood, a local hike, an indoor cycling class, shadowboxing, any cardio equipment, or even lifting weights with minimal rest (for those that actively avoid the cardio machine section of the gym).” All in all, anything that will get your heart rate up, and something that you can do regularly, is key when it comes to picking a fitness routine that’s right for you.


When Root is putting together a workout program for his clients, he also says that variety is a helpful component. “Ideally, I like for my clients to have multiple kinds of cardio to mix in during the week, so that they are using different muscles, keeping things fresh, and keeping their bodies from adapting too much (becoming too efficient) to any given mode. For example, I've found that if I alternate between cycling and running on days that I do cardio, I am able to avoid too much impact on my joints from running, and getting too tight in my hip flexors from cycling, all while keeping things fresh.” Finding multiple forms of cardio you enjoy can also help make sure it stays interesting and engaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaB8J_0eEybDed00

Also important to keep in mind is how certain forms of exercise can impact your appetite. When you do more intense cardio, like training for a marathon, for example, you may have more of an appetite since you’re exerting a lot of energy during your workout. “If I'm trying to lose weight, I find a middle ground where I'm burning calories, but not going so hard that I need to eat an extra meal that day.” Finding a form of cardio that will allow you to stay in a calorie deficit is important if you want to see sustainable, steady weight loss.


At the end of the day, consistency is key—the best kind of cardio for weight loss is the one that you will do regularly. “Doing a killer workout in the morning, then sitting around for the rest of the day is not as beneficial as incorporating periods of movement throughout the day,” Root says, “And on a bigger scale, working out every day for a month, then skipping the next 2 months, will not yield the same kind of results that someone working out a sensible amount consistently over time.” Doing cardio that you enjoy and will support a calorie deficit is the best way to promote weight loss and see lasting results.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trainer#Cardio#Calories#Onyx
TODAY.com

I hold weight in my midsection. Can I spot reduce belly fat?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
Popculture

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Reveals Dramatic 115-Pound Weight Change While in Rehab

1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is bouncing back from a terrifying near-death experience as she spends time in rehab working on her weight loss and mental state. The TLC personality has lost at least 115 pounds since deciding to seek help at an Ohio-based rehab after being discharged from the hospital in November 2021 following a carbon dioxide poisoning scare.
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
realitytitbit.com

Jenna Hager turns a new page and stuns Today fans with weight loss

Jenna Bush Hager is usually recognised for being former 43rd President George W Bush’s daughter, or for her successful career as a writer and in journalism. However, recently fans have been talking about the daytime TV star for another reason. Through taking a quick scroll on her Instagram, fans...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

Dark circles can be caused be a variety of factors— from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients. If you have eye bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we spoke with dermatologists who pointed out one type of drink you might want to consume less for the sake of your dark circles.
DRINKS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

When you’re hungry and pressed for time, microwaving a frozen food can be convenient and quick. While there are plenty of options that seem healthy in your grocery store’s freezer section, experts warned us about one particular kind that could contribute to weight gain if eaten frequently. We spoke with a nutritionist and dietitian about one frozen food to avoid if you’re trying to lose weight, and learned why it’s better to eat something else for breakfast instead.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Supplement You Should Be Taking To Strengthen Your Heart

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predisposed, your lifestyle can also have a great impact on your heart health. Eating a nutritious diet is essential for your long term health, but we all lead busy lives. Sometimes you need help bridging the gap between what you’re getting enough of and what you’re losing out on. This is why supplements can be incredibly helpful additions to your wellness routine. But how do you know which ones are right for you? We asked Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist and founder of Walk with a Doc, about his favorite supplements when it comes to strengthening your heart health.
HEALTH
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation — there seem to be endless ways that promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed that while certain foods can help us drift off, the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold the cause.About...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
2K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy