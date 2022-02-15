ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowfall - Episode 5.05 - The Iliad: Part 1 - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleA brutal attack leaves the Saint crew in...

Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.08 - Work Family - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Work Family” – After Jacob reveals a detail about his personal life, Janine realizes she doesn’t know the other teachers as well as she thought. Meanwhile, as Gregory’s stern teaching approach is causing his whole class to underperform, Barbara and Melissa teach him how to relax and make his lessons more fun. “Abbott Elementary” airs TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Blacklist - Episode 9.11 - The Conglomerate - Press Release

03/04/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : An investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the Task Force learns one of their own may have ties to the group. Red digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death.
Super Pumped - Episode 1.03 - War - Press Release

Gurley sends a reluctant Travis and Emil on a roadshow to raise money, but Travis has other ideas for this raise round. With Lyft gaining momentum in the ride-sharing space, Travis wages war and won’t back down. Gurley gives an enlightening interview.
Moon Knight - Episode 1.01 - Press Release

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.14 - The Steve Weekend - Press Release

“The Steve Weekend” – When Erica and Geoff plan a joint bachelor/bachelorette party at the beach, Barry finds himself face-to-face with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends – causing him to spiral in his attempt to stand out during the festivities. Meanwhile, Adam decides to intervene when Lou takes over planning the wedding video, ultimately bringing the families together in an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.14 - Salsa Competition Entry Fee, $45 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Salsa Competition Entry Fee, $45” – Marina convinces Connor to dance with Lupe in a salsa competition to get to know her better. Meanwhile, Sarah and Denise take care of Tom as he recovers from a medical procedure on an all-new “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Promised Land - Episode 1.05 - Los Rivales (Rivals) - Press Release

“Los Rivales (Rivals)” – Joe reluctantly accepts Father Ramos’ help. Lettie spends the day with Daniela, while Mateo finds an unexpected business partner in Carmen. Veronica uncovers more about Michael. Young Joe and Billy encounter a visitor from their past on a new episode of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 21 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Episode 2.01 - Year of the Tiger: Part 1 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected guest at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core. Jon Prasida, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#201). Original airdate 3/9/2022.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 17th February 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. American Dad - Episode 17.6 - American Dad Graffito. Better Things - Episode 5.4 - Ephemera. Billions - Episode 6.6 - Hostis Humani Generis.
spoilertv.com

Legacies - Episode 4.11 - Follow the Sound of My Voice - Press Release

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) find themselves at a carnival with an unusual cast of characters. Back at the Salvatore School, students are speaking their minds, without knowing why, which makes Jed (Ben Levin) reveal a secret and Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on protecting one of their own. Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) set out on a mission, which does not go as planned.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Pivoting - Episode 1.08 - Doompa-Dee Doo - Press Release

AMY COMMITS ACCIDENTAL BRIBERY ON AN ALL-NEW "PIVOTING" THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, ON FOX. After one of Luke's teachers asks Amy to share prescription pills, the teacher repays Amy by doing a good deed in return, forcing Amy and Henry to cover up the accidental bribe. Meanwhile, Jodie almost blows her cover with Matt and Sarah commits to saying "yes" to new things in the all-new "Doompa-Dee Doo" episode of PIVOTING, airing Thursday, Feb. 24 (9:31-10:00 PM ET) on FOX. (PIV-108) (TV-14 D, L, S)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Single Drunk Female - Episode 1.08 - James - Press Release

In this flashback episode, an inebriated James meets a drunken “Katrina” (Sam) in a bar on Thanksgiving. After getting kicked out, the two embark upon their own one-night holiday celebration. James’ time with Sam spurs him to make a change.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Wonder Years - Episode 1.14 - Country Dean - Press Release

“Country Dean” – The family spends spring break with Lillian’s parents in the countryside, and Dean lies to his cousins about city life in Montgomery to impress them. Meanwhile, Lillian helps to settle a land dispute between her parents and their neighbors to impress her difficult-to-please mother on a new episode of “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES

