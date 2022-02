MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? The Millington Police Department has a 'special' just for them. In a Facebook post, the department said their Valentine's Day Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious five-star accommodations, professional glamour shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy, and a special Valentine's dinner.

