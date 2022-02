Sifu is available for PC in addition to the PS4 and PS5. The game supports 60 FPS on both platforms, so what is the major difference?. Sifu is a fast-paced action game so the controller response matters a lot. In this regard, both PS4 and PS5 users can rest easy since the game appears to run at 60 FPS on these platforms. The performance of the game is also quite solid on the PS4 and PS5, save for some rare cases where it might dip on the PS4, e.g when fighting too many enemies at once.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO