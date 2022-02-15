ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean Rhyan Final Evaluation

By Tyler Browning
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Xvxy_0eEyaNNG00

With an aging Tyron Smith, and inconsistent play riddled among the rest of the unit, many are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to reinvest in what was once arguably the most dominant unit in the entire NFL.

UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan has been a starter since he enrolled in 2019, so there is no questioning his experience. He helped lead the way for running back Joshua Kelley in 2019 and was a part of an offensive line that put together a streak of five consecutive 200-yard rushing games, this was the first time it happened since 1978. He is fairly decorated with accolades, including the USA Today, The Athletic, PFF and FWAA Freshman All-American teams. In 2021 he was named to the All-Pac-12 team, selected by the league’s coaches and Phil Steele. What kind of draft capital would it take to get Rhyan on the Cowboys? Let’s dive into the film and find out.

Measurables and Stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3nPV_0eEyaNNG00
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 320 pounds

Jersey Number: 74

Stats (2021): 12 games started

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Oregon (2020), USC (2020), LSU (2021), Hawaii (2021), Oregon (2021)

Best Game: Oregon (2021)

Worst Game: USC (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Stays balanced well, seldom oversets. Only reps you really see him on the ground is if he gets rolled up on or he is finishing someone in the dirt.

Hand Placement: Strikes with a good punch and quickly establishes leverage. Strikes between the shoulder pads but outside the breast plate and lifts up establishing leverage.

Power: Able to torque his body to maintain control of a defender.

Movement Skills: Controlled with his movement in space, does not overextend himself. Would like to see him open up more when he is asked to chip the first level defender and move up to the second level; can sometimes not reach his assignment when asked to do so.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Can get cross footed if sent very high up in the pass protection arch but, recovers well. Doesn’t generate enough torque in the first step of his kick slide. Had a few sloppy footwork reps against Oregon in 2021, but recovered nicely and it didn’t end up effecting the play.

Performance Evaluation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bQLj_0eEyaNNG00
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Pass Protection: Doesn’t always side step inside if left uncovered, but take a momentarily reactionary step to make sure no one is coming off the far edge or twisting from inside. Reestablishes leverage well if he begins getting walked back by power rushers. Weakness is speed rushers who can counter inside.

Football IQ: Very aware of fake rushes and knows to transition his focus to a possible twist/stunt. Keeps head on a swivel when left uncovered looking for cleanup work. Takes the inside rusher if there are two coming on his side. Picks up twists and stunts well.

Anchor: Doesn’t drop his hips and anchor in the best, but it hasn’t seemed to affect him yet.

Flexibility: Keeps hips relatively closed in his pass protection arch. Can hurt him when a speed rusher sells going up the arch but quickly counters with an inside rush. Has shown positional flexibility as lining up on either side of the line.

Run Blocking: Rolls hips through contact in the run game. Can lean more on the defender in this department. Good in trap run concepts where he is asked to down block. I’m sure its part of the offensive scheme, but anytime he is asked to run block, he is down in a 3 point stance; saw that change in 2021. Able to move edge defenders inside from his original stance and set the edge. Doesn’t maintain the best hand placement in run blocking. Keeps wider splits when run blocking opposed to pass blocking

Strengths:

Very high football IQ, establishes leverage well. Maintains his balance well. Good hand punch, and predominantly very good in his pass sets. Has experience on both sides of the line. Can torque his body to maintain leverage on an opponent.

Weaknesses:

Questionable anchor, doesn’t seem to drop his hips enough; but it hasn’t affected him yet. Can get cross footed by speed rushers who shoot up the pass protection arch. Kick slide needs some refinement. Less than desirable hip flexibility. Doesn’t sustain hand placement on run blocks the longest.

Fit with the Cowboys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEGCT_0eEyaNNG00
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rhyan would be a very favorable backup left tackle for when Tyron Smith inevitably gets hurt and misses some games. Smith’s health is far from a guarantee at this point in his career, so finding a quality backup is surely high on Dallas’ lists of priorities this offseason.

Terrance Steele showed some flashes in duty for the Cowboys this year, but performed much better when he was starting in place of La’El Collins on the right side. Josh Ball, drafted in the fourth round in 2021, redshirted the entire season and it’s unknown if he’s in the club’s future plans.

Rhyan might not get the most playing time right away but it would be wise to find the future at left tackle for the Cowboys. The tricky part is where do you pick him. Rhyan graded as a high second rounder and when a team is picking late in the first many of those players available are second-round grades on the draft board.

The Cowboys could reach a little, or move around to snare this promising prospect.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 13 Anchor (10) 8

Balance (10) 8.75 Flexibility (10) 8.5

Hand Placement (10) 9 Run Blocking (10) 7.5

Power (10) 8.5 Movement Skills (10) 8.5

Football IQ (5) 4.5 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 8

Final Grade:

84.25, 2nd round player

Comments / 0

