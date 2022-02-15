Three hospitalized after car accident involving school van in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Three people were hospitalized after a car accident in South Hadley Monday afternoon involving a school van.
South Hadley Police Lt. William Sowa told 22News a school van was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Newton and Lyman Street in front of another vehicle moving in the opposite direction, causing an accident.
South Hadley Police Lt. William Sowa told 22News a school van was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Newton and Lyman Street in front of another vehicle moving in the opposite direction, causing an accident.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the area. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger of the school van were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. The driver of the school van was given a written warning for failing to yield at an intersection.
