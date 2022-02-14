ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Celebrating Valentine's Day---from the White House to your house

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Lady Jill Biden decorates the...

www.whas11.com

The Independent

Man takes money away from fiancée’s Valentine’s Day gift fund every time she yells at him, sparking a debate

A TikToker shared his Valentine’s Day gift for his fiancée, and the internet is divided over his spending budget.In the video, TikToker @iisaac.ramirezz says that he put away $360 for his fiancée’s Valentine gift, but took away one dollar every day she yelled at him. The clip shows two different envelopes — one with the total gift fund of $360, and the other with markings to keep track of how many days he was yelled at and the amount of money he saved. “Now her gift limit is $40 and I saved myself $320,” he wrote in the video. “Now...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Jill Biden decorates White House lawn for Valentine’s Day: See the pics

First Lady Jill Biden is at it again with Valentine's Day decorations. This year, she's celebrating with life-sized displays of faith, hope and love and some animal appreciation. Overnight, large, hand-painted, wooden artwork in the shape of the Biden's new puppy, Commander and new cat, Willow, appeared on the North...
POLITICS
wbch.com

Jill Biden plays Cupid, again, decorating White House for Valentine's Day

(WASHINGTON) -- First Lady Jill Biden is spreading love -- and offering a teaching moment to elementary school students -- at the White House on Monday to mark Valentine's Day. For the second year in a row, the first lady delivered a valentine to the nation with a colorful heart-filled...
POLITICS

