ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna struggled to keep pregnancy secret from her friends

York News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Umbrella hitmaker and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Bossip

Kierra Sheard Reacts To Backlash After Rebuking Sleepovers To Keep Her ‘Friends’ & Husband From Christianly Creeping — ‘Healthy Boundaries Are Necessary!’

Kierra Sheard has more to say after receiving some pushback over recent headlines. The singer and actress recently revealed one of the rules of her home includes asking friends to not sleepover for the safety of her marriage. Keirra's comments about her " were reduced to a sound bite shared from her interview with PageSix reporter Tashara Jones.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Paparazzi#Hitmaker
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy