Rihanna struggled to keep pregnancy secret from her friends

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.

