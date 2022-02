Major Healthcare REITs abandoning skilled nursing facilities has made investors skeptical about CTRE. I consider investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, only as a long term option, preferably with a 5 to 10 year horizon. The reason is very simple. Real estate itself is a long term investment, i.e., it can realize its true value only in the long term. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. As CTRE owns a lot of properties, as well as generates lease rentals, I'll analyze it's investibility over two metrics - price growth, as well as dividend payments.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO