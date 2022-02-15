Enfield police looking for suspect using stolen credit card at Home Depot
ENFIELD, Conn. ( WWLP ) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at Home Depot.
According to the Enfield Police Department, a photo shared shows the suspect who fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases at Home Depot.
If you have any information on his identity, you are asked to contact Officer Colantuono at mcolantuono@enfield.org or 860-763-6400 extension 1407.
