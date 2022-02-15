ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield police looking for suspect using stolen credit card at Home Depot

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYxjV_0eEyXjd500

ENFIELD, Conn. ( WWLP ) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at Home Depot.

According to the Enfield Police Department, a photo shared shows the suspect who fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases at Home Depot.

Enfield house damaged in overnight fire

If you have any information on his identity, you are asked to contact Officer Colantuono at mcolantuono@enfield.org or 860-763-6400 extension 1407.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
WWLP

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Police#Home Depot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

Hate crime reports rose in Massachusetts during 2020

here were 385 hate crimes reported to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in 2020, up slightly from 2019 as legislation to update the state's hate crimes statute and strengthen its penalties remains bottled up in the Judiciary Committee.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Vaccination clinic at Holyoke Mall Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A pop-up COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic will be held at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday, February 19 from 10am-4p, next to Starbucks on the upper level near Target. Eligible adults can receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters. Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available. An […]
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy