BAY CITY, MI - Bay City will continue to be led by its current city manager after the city approved a new agreement to extend her employment at least into 2024. The Bay City Commission approved a new employment contract for current City Manager Dana Muscott during its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 7. The contract is for 2022 through 2024. According to the contract, the agreement will be renewed an additional term for 2024 through 2026 unless the commission gives written notice of non-renewal/non-extension at least 60 days prior to the contract’s expiration.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO