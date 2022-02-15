ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

North Philadelphia school locked down after nearby shooting critically injures woman

By Kyw Newsradio Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police say a school in North Philadelphia went into lockdown following a shooting in the area.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot in the neck at 24th and West Diamond streets shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition. Police arrested a man and recovered a gun at the scene.

Sources tell KYW Newsradio that the man with the gun had a permit to carry, and the shooting was an accident.

The nearby William Dick Elementary School went into lock down, though, about 10 minutes later.

"No students or staff were harmed as a result of the activity that took place near the school," School District of Philadelphia spokeswoman Monica Lewis said.

Stay with KYW Newsradio. We'll bring you new information as this story develops.

