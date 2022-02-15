ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California sets new home standards to lower fire risk, including fire-resistant roofs

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qj22T_0eEyWpHu00

A fire-resistant roof, at least 5 feet of defensible space around a home, a clearly defined evacuation route in a neighborhood and the removal of vegetation overgrowth in a community are some of the new statewide insurance standards to reduce the wildfire risk of older homes, California officials announced Monday.

“Reducing the wildfire risk is critical to making insurance available, reliable and affordable for all Californians,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said.

Dubbed “Safer from Wildfires,” the new standards announced Monday outline actions to harden homes, their immediate surroundings and the communities they are in, measures that insurance companies should consider for homes and businesses.

California has existing wildfire building standards for homes built after 2008. But as catastrophic wildfires drive up the cost of insuring homes, the new standards would prompt insurance companies to offer discounts, providing incentives for retrofitting older homes, Lara said.

There are 12 insurance companies representing 40% of the insurance market already offering discounts to homeowners taking hardening measures. Three years ago, only 7% of the market was offered such discounts, Lara said.

But he said he wants to see broader discount programs and thinks a uniform set of standards, based on scientific research, will give homeowners, communities and insurance companies a shared strategy for reducing wildfire risks.

“The framework will help me as a regulator of the nation’s largest insurance market to expand insurance incentives to homes and businesses and that will save money and encourage safety,” he said.

The guidelines follow a year of work by the insurance commissioner and four state agencies charged with wildfire response and prevention.

The participating agencies include the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the California Public Utilities Commission and the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research.

Since 2017, nearly 50,000 homes have been destroyed by wildfires in California and taking proactive steps to protect properties before a fire starts is critical, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the state’s Office of Emergency Services.

“Those homeowners that actually take the time to become prepared by taking actions like these we’re discussing today are going to be more resilient and will be able to deal with the impacts of these kinds of disasters and of course recover more quickly,” he said.

Homeowners and communities will have access to millions of dollars from state and federal grants to help them make their homes and neighborhoods more resilient, officials said.

Stronger California, a coalition of homeowners insurers, said it welcomed the new standards, which reflect input from many stakeholders across the state.

“Policies like these are already being implemented by many insurers which will help us achieve the common goal of accessible insurance for all homeowners in California,” it said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 9

Robert Owens
4d ago

if the state would start doing Forest management again like it did decades ago, these fires would be less of an issue as well.

Reply
15
meathead
4d ago

The biggest problem of all is The extremist environmental They believe in no logging no thinning when a fire starts let nature take its course no matter how many states how many cities who it kills anything let nature take its cours

Reply
9
Catryna Jensen-Radsliff White
4d ago

it's about time. When we built our own house 20 years ago we made sure that how we designed it would make it bulletproof as far as fires were concerned. When the Witch Creek fire in 2007 swept through our property there was absolutely no damage. The fire never came any closer than 8 feet from our house. Even though we built our house in such a way and keep our property cleared, we have been lumped in with everyone else for the past 3 or 4 years and our friend insurance has been assigned to CalFair. Now, maybe we will get the financial break that we deserve because of all the precautions we have taken over the years and the insurance companies never cut us a break.

Reply
4
Related
KTLA

Here are the fastest-growing California counties

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Here are the California COVID rules changing next week

California state health authorities on Monday announced they are loosening some COVID-19 mandates next week, including ending the indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people. The changes come as the state sees a steady decline in COVID-19 cases numbers following an omicron-driven surge that triggered a statewide return to indoor masking. Now, though some hospitals are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, lawsuit alleges

Warning: This story quotes several racist slurs allegedly directed at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, according to a lawsuit filed against the company. The N-word and other racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors. So says California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
KGET

Live, dead and dying cockroaches found throughout Delano restaurant: Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cockroaches were found in various conditions throughout Delano’s Mariscos El Paraiso, public health inspectors say. They closed the restaurant Tuesday after finding two live cockroaches and several dead and dying roaches in the kitchen and dining room, according to an inspection report. “Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation,” the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Lara
FOX40

Here’s what changes to expect with California’s new mask guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — California health officials announced Monday that the state’s indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people is ending next week after a statewide decline in COVID-19 cases.  Cases across the state have dropped since early January and hospitalizations have either plateaued or declined in most regions. Following an omicron surge, the state saw […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#State Insurance#Californians#Wildfires
KTLA.com

3 people arrested on suspicion of stealing $16,000 worth of Victoria’s Secret merchandise in O.C.: CHP

Three “prolific retail thieves” were arrested after allegedly stealing $16,000 worth of merchandise from two Victoria’s Secret locations in Orange County, California Highway Patrol announced Monday. An investigator from L Brands, which serves stores including Victoria’s Secret and Pink, identified the organized retail theft crew after they...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Residents respond to Bay Area mayor calling on homeowners to alleviate homeless crisis

San Francisco, Calif. – Bay Area residents said they would not open their homes to help alleviate the homeless crisis. The mayor of Richmond, a city about 20 miles from downtown San Francisco, recently started a program that would pay landlords through private funding to house homeless individuals. There are about 35,000 people experiencing homelessness in the Bay Area, up from 28,000 in 2017, according to a report by the Bay Area Economic Institute.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KTLA

Man arrested 3 times within 16 hours in Glendale

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrest occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
Modesto Bee

Early morning earthquakes rattle California coastline, geologists report

Several small earthquakes shook the California coast from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook San Juan Bautista east of Monterey at 4:10 a.m, the USGS reported.. About 50 people from as far away as San Francisco reported feeling the tremor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy