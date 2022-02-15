Phone Screener Abby Reveals She Has a Boyfriend

During The Bobby Bones Show (February 15) the show was discussing the different game shows Lunchbox could go on to win money.

Amy suggested a dating reality show, but for phone screener Abby , that's casting in Nashville. Abby admitted that she would be up for something like that, however she can no longer do it as she is in a relationship. This serves as some breaking news on the show because last everyone knew she was single and dating. Abby shared very little on the relationship since it's very new. Though she did reveal they've been dating for about a month and he lives in Kansas. So far he has visited her in Nashville, and she's about to visit him back in Kansas.