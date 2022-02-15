Saraga reopening on Feb. 23; What sections are expanding

INDIANAPOLIS — After a few delays, Saraga International Grocery has a new opening date. The popular west side market on Commercial Drive (off of Lafayette Road) is scheduled to reopen to the public on February 23.

A fire forced the grocery store to close in November of 2021. During that time, store owners have focused on revamping and expanding certain areas.

According to managing director Brad Nam, the store has expanded aisles and added items to the African and European sections.

There are also new freezers, display tables, and a bigger checkout section.

“We added one more checkout lane, so people don’t have to wait in line for such a long time,” said Nam.

There will also be an expanded wine and alcohol section.

