Bipolar STL weather: Forecast calls for high in 60s followed by 1-3 inches of snow, ice

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - We're looking at one of those infamous St. Louis weather forecasts that may have you wearing shorts one day and snow boots the next.

A strong storm is expected to affect the greater St. Louis area in both Missouri and Illinois on Wednesday night into Thursday. You can expect multiple hazards, including wintery mix, heavy rain and possible severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees on Wednesday, but then Wednesday night into Thursday could bring 1-3 inches of snow and ice for the St. Louis Metro area.

There's also a risk of heavy rain Wednesday night, especially in areas southeast of Interstate 44 in Missouri and Interstate 70 in Illinois:

FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY:

CLOUDS…WINDY AND MILD…A FEW SHOWERS LATE DAY

HIGH: 60 DEGREES

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

CLOUDS WITH RAIN…AND A FEW NON-SEVERE STORMS…HEAVY RAIN AT TIMES…ESPECIALLY LATE NIGHT

LOW: 40 DEGREES

THURSDAY:

CLOUDS…WITH RAIN AND A FEW NON-SEVERE STORMS IN THE MORNING…DROPPING TEMPS IN THE AFTERNOON…WITH A MIX OF RAIN, FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND WET SNOW…WHEN DONE LATE DAY INTO THE EVENING…AN INCH OR LESS OF SLEET AND WET SNOW

HIGH: 40’S…DROPPING INTO THE 30’S DURING THE AFTERNOON

THURSDAY NIGHT:

CLEARING WINDY AND MUCH COLDER

LOW: 15 DEGREES

FRIDAY:

SUNNY AND COLD

HIGH: 38 DEGREES

Our thinking right now:

The atmosphere is rockin and rollen…as a slow moving storm system lifts out of the southwest and rolls over the middle of the nation…so that warmer air streaming up ahead of the system…then when it swings by…it pulls down the colder(below freezing) temps behind…so we all know the drill…the bulk of this moisture is rain and even a few non-severe storms…Wednesday night…especially late night and Thursday morning…we could pick up at least one inch of rain…then the cold air swings in as the storm rolls to the east…but will take some time to get below freezing…so we look for a mix of rain. Freezing rain, sleet and wet snow going through the afternoon and then shuts down in the early evening. This is a big rain event…not a big snow event…thinking myab an inch or less of sleet and snow and some glazing with the freezing rain.

