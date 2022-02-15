‘Detective Comics’ #1053 review

Last year, Marvel held the first annual X-Men election and revealed the results as part of the Hellfire Gala event. While Polaris won, nine other characters were left in the dust. This week, however, they get their own time in the spotlight courtesy of Secret X-Men #1. The book is written by Tini Howard with art by Francesco Mobili, coloration by Jesus Aburtov, and lettering by VC’s Clayton Cowles. In it Sunspot, Cannonball, Boom-Boom, Marrow, Strong Guy, Armor, Banshee, Tempo, and Forge embark on a covert mission involving Shi’ar politics, plans, and off-the-cuff decisions masquerading as plans. It’s a solid premise, but the question remains: is it good?
