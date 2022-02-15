ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘Detective Comics’ #1053 review

By Reg Cruickshank
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re back today with another issue of Detective Comics, and the Shadows of the Bat story line, written by Mariko Tamaki and drawn by Max Raynor. And of course, the backup story by Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco. This was a good one, so let’s get right to things and talk...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘Secret X-Men’ #1 review: An enjoyable comic, a premise unfulfilled

Last year, Marvel held the first annual X-Men election and revealed the results as part of the Hellfire Gala event. While Polaris won, nine other characters were left in the dust. This week, however, they get their own time in the spotlight courtesy of Secret X-Men #1. The book is written by Tini Howard with art by Francesco Mobili, coloration by Jesus Aburtov, and lettering by VC’s Clayton Cowles. In it Sunspot, Cannonball, Boom-Boom, Marrow, Strong Guy, Armor, Banshee, Tempo, and Forge embark on a covert mission involving Shi’ar politics, plans, and off-the-cuff decisions masquerading as plans. It’s a solid premise, but the question remains: is it good?
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Detective Comics writer Mariko Tamaki talks about Psycho-Pirate's return and Team Batman without a Batman

Fresh of his stint as a failed Darkseid minion in Infinite Frontier limited series, the metaversal misfit Psycho-Pirate has made himself known to the DC Universe once again, revealing himself to be one of the evil masterminds behind Arkham Tower - the twisted replacement to the iconic Arkham Asylum. But that's just the beginning of the story writer Mariko Tamaki is telling currently in DC's Detective Comics ongoing series.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Human Target #5

Christopher Chance, a.k.a. the Human Target, will be dead in a few days, but nothing will stop him from solving his own murder. His investigation into the JLI intensifies, and he sets his sights on the Martian Manhunter…but what piece does J’onn J’onzz add to the puzzle?
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detective Comics#Nightwing
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Robert Pattinson Reveals Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cried While Watching ‘The Batman’: Her Reaction ‘Changed the Entire Thing’ for Me

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Deathstroke Inc. #6

The reign of king Deathstroke begins! After the shocking truth about T.R.U.S.T. is revealed, Deathstroke finds himself the leader of a new army. Does he use that army for good or evil? Can Black Canary escape and warn the Justice League that there is a new force in the DCU?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Devil’s Reign: Villains for Hire #2

WHAT’S LAW GOT TO DO WITH IT? Wilson Fisk has laid out a proposition for the villains of the Marvel Universe: Join him or suffer the same fate as the heroes…or worse. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Snowpiercer’ season 3 episode 4 review: ‘Bound by One Track’

“Face all of the things that haunt you; it will set you free.” These words delivered by Snowpiercer‘s long-absent star Jennifer Connelly herself are at the heart of almost every story in tonight’s episode. Does this mean Melanie Cavill has finally returned to the little engine that could? Well, perhaps not. But fortunately, that doesn’t mean “Bound by One Track” wasn’t one of the stronger entries of season three.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Iron Man #17

Tony Stark roils with the Power Cosmic – the Iron Man now the IRON GOD! But despite his best intentions, is this truly a good thing for the Earth and the universe? Patsy Walker, A.K.A. HELLCAT, really doesn’t think so…which is why she’s gone for broke and enlisted the help of one DOCTOR DOOM. But if there’s anybody who can make Tony angry, it’s Victor… What happens when a cosmically powered Stark feels betrayed by the world’s most arrogant Latverian? Likely, nothing short of total devastation.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘My Bad’ #4 review

My Bad is back with more superhero, supervillains and super satire. This month’s issue sees two stories penned by Bryce Ingman and two by Mark Russell. Peter Krause delivers the artwork as usual, outside of the excellent extra by Joe Orsak (which we’ll get to). When a formula works, why wouldn’t you stick to it? My Bad tells you what it’s going to do, then it does it incredibly well.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Robin #11

They survived the League of Lazarus tournament! Damian, Flatline, Ravager, and Connor Hawke celebrate with the rest of the fighters, but their party quickly turns into another deadly fight! Secret crushes are revealed, hearts are broken, and Hawke has one last confrontation with an old enemy before he can return to his former life!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Strange and Fantastic Tales of the 20th Century:

Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: DC vs. Vampires #5

The future of the world is at stake as a battle to the death ensues between Batman and Hal Jordan! Will the vampiric Green Lantern be too much for the Dark Knight? Will the future of humanity be in the hands of…Jayna, vampire slayer? The bloody, bestselling series continues!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Silk #5

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, we have a first look at Silk #5 out in May! Written by Emily Kim with art by Takeshi Miyazawa, Silk faces an evil witch terrorizing New York! The new Silk series kicked off in January. Check out the solicit and covers by Inhyuk Lee and...
COMICS
411mania.com

Comics 411: Top Comic Book Couples

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we asked Which Characters Should Marvel and...
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy