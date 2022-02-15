ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

This Weekly 20-Minute Exercise Will Fuel Purpose and Ownership in Your Workplace

By Tony Tran
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XKq2_0eEyWE4N00

One of the biggest advantages of working at a startup is the opportunity for every employee — from intern to top executive — to access and understand the context behind what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. Keeping this sense of purpose (what I like to call our “why” ) front and center creates the kind of alignment that motivates people to do their best work and be their best selves. But how can this be achieved on a practical level?

At Lumanu, we’re taking a unique approach to ensure that all of our employees have insights into our priorities and decision-making. Each week, our employees dedicate 15 minutes to completing a check-in. On a scale of 1 to 5, they rate how they’re feeling about their week, including their biggest wins and challenges. Every manager then spends five minutes reviewing his or her employees’ weekly feedback . In just 20 minutes, we are able to get an honest and accurate pulse on the mindset of every one of our employees.

I participate in the same exercise and answer additional questions tailored to my perspective as a founder, including my feelings about everything from company building to product quality to growth to brand equity . But since I don’t have a manager to review my check-ins, I proactively share my thoughts with the entire company, and employees can comment and respond. And unlike a traditional CEO newsletter, this approach provides my team with an unfiltered view of my thoughts, just like they’d receive if they were my manager.

Related: 4 Ways to Effectively Manage and Lead Teams Virtually

In just over one month, this approach has made a meaningful impact on our work and our culture. We use a wonderful platform called 15Five , but a simple email template with pre-populated questions can achieve a similar result, yielding a number of benefits.

Greater opportunities to collaborate and take action

Many employees can feel intimidated by the thought of reaching out directly to a CEO to offer their opinions or ideas. By creating a welcoming environment and an easy way for employees to engage with you as a leader, you’re better able to foster a sense of ownership and accountability. Rather than waiting for employees to ask how they may be able to help you solve a problem, this approach encourages them to proactively offer their own thoughts and ideas to you or collaborate with others to come up with alternative solutions.

The idea that problem-solving and direction must come from the top down is no longer applicable. Leaders today need to flip the script and empower employees to take a more active role in confronting key challenges head on. By making these collaborative opportunities an intrinsic part of your workplace culture, employees will feel more comfortable initiating contact with you to help your company grow.

Creates vulnerability

Experienced founders know that making mistakes is a necessary part of fast-paced growth. Rather than sweep them under the proverbial rug, I believe in calling out my mistakes openly and honestly. Having a forum to own my missteps allows me to show my vulnerability , which is an important part of being a transparent leader and sends a signal to my team that I don’t expect perfection. I always say that 99.99% of mistakes won’t actually kill the company, so don’t be afraid to make them. Maintaining a high level of transparency as a leader encourages a culture where employees feel empowered to make decisions autonomously to push the company forward.

It can be especially helpful to frame mistakes as “learning opportunities.” Whether it’s my own mistake or an employee’s, it’s important to take a moment to understand what happened and reflect on how to avoid repeating that mistake. Remember that you can’t change what happened, but you can change what happens next.

Related: How to Manage Remote Teams to Improve Internal Communication

Fosters autonomy and connection to why

Giving employees a direct window into your thinking allows them to feel like a founder, which is one of our core values. If your employees can understand why you gave yourself low marks on meeting a particular challenge one week, they can be better informed when discussing priorities for the following week. Similarly, if your employees can understand why you were especially excited about meeting a key milestone, they can better appreciate the effort that was involved and the greater impact on the company. Providing employees with a greater sense of autonomy and permission to connect the dots helps them make more insightful decisions and take strategic action. This is a fundamental part of any employee’s professional development.

Creating these kinds of asynchronous conversations is key to keeping employees engaged, informed and grounded in what your company is striving to accomplish. When employees know they have a forum to share what’s on their mind — and that their thoughts actually matter — they will be much more inclined to keep sharing. When you, as a leader, reveal your authentic self, you’re giving your team permission to be vulnerable and make mistakes. And when leaders and employees are on the same page, it’s easy to see how much value can be unlocked in just 20 minutes a week.

Related: A Quick Guide to Managing Your Remote Team in the New Normal

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are 5 Exercises for Your Back?

Exercising the back lowers stiffness by keeping the muscles, ligaments, and tendons flexible. Improved mobility from back exercise helps keep connective tissue fibers from tearing under stress, preventing injury and back pain. Along with a nutritious diet that includes proteins, healthy fats, and fruits and vegetables, proper sleep, sunlight (that...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

11 exercises to strengthen your back and reduce pain

Back pain: the bane of a lot of our existence, right? As we get older, more and more of us will notice that pesky back pain creeping in — especially if you spend a lot of time in your car, at your desk or hunched over your phone. The good news is that there’s something you can do about it!
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westport News

Get Your Piece of the Ownership-Economy Pie

2021 was a year of great growth, change and innovation, nowhere more so than in the financial markets. We saw an extraordinary number of retail IPOs and SPACs, watched as consumers (and the brands they love) embraced cryptocurrency with open arms, as well as the rise of the retail investor. With respect to AMC and GameStop, we also took notice of consumers-turned retail investors, using their buying power to influence and drive brand value in new ways. Having spent the last half decade advocating for more market access by way of “owning what you love,” I was delighted to see that advice at the root of this historic moment.
RETAIL
MindBodyGreen

A 20-Minute Gentle Workout For Your Menstrual Phase

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Maeve McEwan.
WORKOUTS
Psych Centra

8 Ways to Help Your Depression Through Exercise

Exercise can be an effective way to improve your mood. Even when you’re low on energy, there are ways you can make your movement more fun. Whether you live with depression or have simply been feeling down lately, exercise can really help lift your mood. Physical activity can improve...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
WFMZ-TV Online

HEALTH MINUTE - FOOD AS FUEL: EAT LIKE AN OLYMPIAN

The 2022 Olympics are officially underway and health experts say you, too, can go for the gold when it comes to a healthy diet. How you can eat like an Olympian in today's Health Minute.
FITNESS
kpic

Commit to exercising now to protect your pet later

Exercise never goes out of style. It's a requirement for staying healthy no matter what age you are. This applies to pets as well as humans, yet the number of overweight dogs in the United States is appallingly high. Recent research shows more than half of dogs in the U.S. are overweight or obese, which means many dogs aren't receiving enough exercise or building strong habits for the future.
PETS
Entrepreneur

3 Operational Pitfalls to Avoid as Businesses Shift to Hybrid Work

Issues can arise as employees split their time between working from home and in an office. Here's how to avoid those issues before they become a problem. One thing is for sure: An increasing number of businesses are adopting hybrid work, where employees spend some days working from home (WFH) and the rest of week at the office. In a survey conducted by Pitney Bowes, 90 percent of companies polled said they expect to adopt a hybrid work model, with a mere 10 percent returning fully to the office.
ECONOMY
York Dispatch Online

Exercise well into senior years for peace and purpose

DALLAS — When you are in your 80s or your 90s, or perhaps your 70s or 60s, you may think your exercise train has left the station and you’re perfectly happy not to be on board. But exercise — or movement, if that sounds less intimidating — is...
DALLAS, PA
WRAL

How to stretch your fuel efficiency

The average price of a gallon of regular in North Carolina is about $3.39, up nine cents from just last week. While you can't control that, you can control your driving habits which have a major impact on your tank. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard Strong.
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Luminar Technologies vs. Innoviz: Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy?

Today I'll analyze Luminar Technologies (LAZR) and Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to determine which lidar stock is currently the better buy. With the usage of a high-intensity laser tool, a micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS), and a GPS transceiver, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology creates a three-dimensional visual image. As a result, autonomous vehicles can collect data about a vehicle's surroundings, taking over from the driver.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

The Working Space Crafter

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. After completing his higher studies in the US and Singapore Neetish Sarda launched his entrepreneurial venture, Smartworks.Upon his return to India, he noticed a significant difference in the energy levels of millennials working in firms like Google and Microsoft abroad versus offices in India. The lack of flexibility, innovation, tech-savvy office infrastructure, the high upfront investment in the fixed real estate assets, and the additional cost of managing offices were significant challenges clients faced with traditional office leases. As a millennial, he understood the current workforce’s needs, demands, and aspirations. Even though the workforce requirements kept changing, conventional offices hadn’t seen any innovation in decades. “I decided to transform not just the office spaces but their overall experience. With this vision, I launched Smartworks in 2016, then a coworking space. Today we are India’s largest Workspace-as-a-service (WaaS) platform that offers Enterprises, SMEs and highgrowth startups tailor-made, fully managed, digitally-enabled office spaces at value pricing,” shares Sarda.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy