Best Ever Jambalaya with Chef Gaye Sandoz

Enjoy restaurant-quality dining experiences in the comfort of your own home. With little choice but to stock up the pantry and sharpen our rusty cooking skills since the dinner ban, some of us are now turning to the pros and hiring private chefs to make us a slap-up meal that is as close to a real restaurant experience as possible. This trend to bring chefs home has the potential to continue even after restrictions are lifted. After all, the intimate setting steers you away from crowds and you get an entirely bespoke menu. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best chefs in Hong Kong that will cook (and clean), so you can sit back, relax and entertain.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO