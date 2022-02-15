ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Live blog: Curtis Reeves trial day 2

By WFTS Digital Staff
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3PH1_0eEyVbDB00

The high-profile murder trial involving retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves , which began on Monday, entered day two of testimony just before 9 a.m.

Reeves, 79, is being tried for second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 2014 shooting of Chad Oulson, 43, in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after an argument over the use of a cell phone.

After eight years, the case is being heard by a jury of six people with four alternates. The trial was delayed by legal motions, appeals, and even the pandemic.

Reeves claims he shot Oulson in self-defense after Oulson threw a bag of popcorn and cell phone at him.

Watch Live

Live blog: Day two

9:16 a.m.

During cross-examination, the defense asked Charles Cummings Jr. about his statement to police at the time of the shooting and about the volume of the previews. The defense team went on to ask Cummings how much he was able to hear of the exchange between Chad Oulson and Curtis Reeves. Cummings recalled hearing Oulson say something about texting his daughter or babysitter. Cummings, when asked by the defense if Oulson's voice was "loud" or "authoritative," said Oulson's tone was frustrated.

The defense mentioned previous testimony where Cummings described Oulson's tone as "authoritative." Cummings went on to describe Oulson as speaking louder than the previews.

8:45 a.m.

Testimony began just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with the first witness for the prosecution being a witness who was in the theater at the time.

The witness, Charles Cummings Jr., recalled the day the shooting took place. He described seeing popcorn flying through the air and seeing the theater light up when the gun went off. He said after he was shot, Chad Oulson stumbled and fell at his feet. He said he attempted to resuscitate Oulson "the best I could" and recalled feeling blood on his hands.

Cummings, who was at the movie with his son who is disabled, said they sat in the end seats in the same row as Chad Oulson and his wife. He described the theater as being "mid-light" at the time of the shooting, saying it wasn't dark or light.

Cummings described seeing the light from Oulson's cellphone and hearing the exchange between Reeves and Oulson about the phone as they watched the previews. He said there was some type of "interchange" between the two before Reeves stood up and left the theater. Cummings described Reeves as "shuffling his feet very quickly" and "mumbling to himself" as he left the theater.

Chad Oulson's widow, who took the stand on Monday , is again expected to speak Tuesday when the defense cross-examines her.

RECAP:

RECOMMENDED:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Lawyers#Murder#S Voice
NBC News

GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who had been battling cancer, dies at 59

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., died Thursday night at age 59, his wife said in a Facebook post. He had been battling kidney cancer. "While nothing can accurately prepare you for the unimaginable pain, intense sorrow, suffocating grief and seemingly never-ending emptiness that engulfs the entire body, soul and spirit when your forever love passes away; at least we can smile knowing Jim is smiling from heaven encouraging us to keep chasing our dreams, loving unconditionally and fighting for the country," Jennifer Carnahan said Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy