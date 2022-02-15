Live blog: Curtis Reeves trial day 2

The high-profile murder trial involving retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves , which began on Monday, entered day two of testimony just before 9 a.m.

Reeves, 79, is being tried for second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 2014 shooting of Chad Oulson, 43, in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after an argument over the use of a cell phone.

After eight years, the case is being heard by a jury of six people with four alternates. The trial was delayed by legal motions, appeals, and even the pandemic.

Reeves claims he shot Oulson in self-defense after Oulson threw a bag of popcorn and cell phone at him.

Watch Live

Live blog: Day two

9:16 a.m.

During cross-examination, the defense asked Charles Cummings Jr. about his statement to police at the time of the shooting and about the volume of the previews. The defense team went on to ask Cummings how much he was able to hear of the exchange between Chad Oulson and Curtis Reeves. Cummings recalled hearing Oulson say something about texting his daughter or babysitter. Cummings, when asked by the defense if Oulson's voice was "loud" or "authoritative," said Oulson's tone was frustrated.

The defense mentioned previous testimony where Cummings described Oulson's tone as "authoritative." Cummings went on to describe Oulson as speaking louder than the previews.

8:45 a.m.

Testimony began just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with the first witness for the prosecution being a witness who was in the theater at the time.

The witness, Charles Cummings Jr., recalled the day the shooting took place. He described seeing popcorn flying through the air and seeing the theater light up when the gun went off. He said after he was shot, Chad Oulson stumbled and fell at his feet. He said he attempted to resuscitate Oulson "the best I could" and recalled feeling blood on his hands.

Cummings, who was at the movie with his son who is disabled, said they sat in the end seats in the same row as Chad Oulson and his wife. He described the theater as being "mid-light" at the time of the shooting, saying it wasn't dark or light.

Cummings described seeing the light from Oulson's cellphone and hearing the exchange between Reeves and Oulson about the phone as they watched the previews. He said there was some type of "interchange" between the two before Reeves stood up and left the theater. Cummings described Reeves as "shuffling his feet very quickly" and "mumbling to himself" as he left the theater.

Chad Oulson's widow, who took the stand on Monday , is again expected to speak Tuesday when the defense cross-examines her.

RECAP:



RECOMMENDED:

