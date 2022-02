When Dustin Huff of Greensburg shot a whitetail buck on Nov. 4 that fell just 2 inches of antler shy of the world record, he may have finally pulled back the curtain on the quality of Hoosier deer hunting for good. Those of us from Indiana or those who have been hunting the state for many years, already knew Indiana is home to giants. Now, it appears, so does everyone else.

