Sachem Head seeks control of US Foods’ board, nominates 7 directors

Kohl’s is going head-to-head with one of its investors. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds almost 5% of outstanding common shares at Kohl’s, said that it will nominate ten candidates for election to the company’s board of directors at the annual shareholder meeting this year. The announcement comes shortly after Kohl’s rejected two offers from two firms looking to acquire the company, an action Macellum strongly supported. In rejecting the offers, Kohl’s stated that they did “not adequately reflect the Company’s value in light of its future growth and cash flow generation.” Kohl’s also instituted a “limited-duration shareholder rights plan” to help...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO