ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sachem Head seeks control of US Foods’ board, nominates 7 directors

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (Reuters) – Investment firm Sachem Head Capital Management is trying to take control of US Foods Holding Corp’s board and has nominated seven directors, arguing the food distributor has been lagging its peers. Sachem Head, which owns 8.7% of the company, said the nominations are “the...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

US Foods board separates CEO and chair role

US Foods (USFD +0.5%) board implemented a series of changes for improving corporate governance. The board has decided to separate the roles of CEO and chair, effective immediately; Robert M. Dutkowsky, currently US Foods’ independent lead director, has been elected non-executive Chair. Pietro Satriano will continue as CEO and a director.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Ferguson
The Press

Ombre Expands Leadership Team with new Head of Science, Head of Growth, and Board of Directors Member, Now Majority Female-Led Company

Ombre Expands Leadership Team with new Head of Science, Head of Growth, and Board of Directors Member, Now Majority Female-Led Company. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre, a wellness company that provides at-home microbiome tests, probiotic subscriptions, lifestyle, and diet recommendations, today announced it has hired Kimberly Griffith as Head of Science and Roma Qazi as Head of Growth. With these new hires, Ombre's leadership is now 60% female, led by Elise Contarsy, CEO. Additionally, the company announced $4 million in seed funding led by Relevance Ventures, bringing the company's total funds raised to $13.3 million. The funds will be used to continuously improve Ombre's trusted products, supply chain, and services, including their home tests, gut health reports, probiotic formulations, and in-app experience. Chris Crawford, Senior Investment Manager at Relevance Ventures, will join Ombre's 75% female board of directors.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

An Activist Investor Is Nominating 10 Directors to the Kohl’s Board to Fix the Business

Kohl’s is going head-to-head with one of its investors. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds almost 5% of outstanding common shares at Kohl’s, said that it will nominate ten candidates for election to the company’s board of directors at the annual shareholder meeting this year. The announcement comes shortly after Kohl’s rejected two offers from two firms looking to acquire the company, an action Macellum strongly supported. In rejecting the offers, Kohl’s stated that they did “not adequately reflect the Company’s value in light of its future growth and cash flow generation.” Kohl’s also instituted a “limited-duration shareholder rights plan” to help...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Foods#Kkr#Reuters#Us Foods Holding Corp#The Kraft Heinz Company#Us Foods Holdings#Svea Herbst Bayliss
TheStreet

AutoNation Delivers a Terrible Deal to Car Shoppers

AutoNation (AN) - Get AutoNation, Inc. Report will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. CEO Mike Manley made the announcement during the company's analysts call, pointing to all the learning...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy