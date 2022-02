STORE Capital is Buffett's only REIT holding in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Buffett bought his shares near 13.2x FFO in 2017 and 2020 respectively. If you're a devout Buffett cultist like this author, you must have known that he holds a sizable position of STORE Capital (STOR). His STOR position is about $0.8B as of this writing - not the biggest deal in his humongous portfolio. But considering that A) STOR is the only REIT holding in his portfolio, and B) his holdings are about 10% of total outstanding shares, you can see that the grandmaster position is a strong endorsement of STOR.

