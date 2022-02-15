Canadian home prices hit fresh record in January- CREA

Home sales in the U.S. jumped in the first month of 2022, while the number of homes for sales hit a new record low. Existing home sales rose 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.50 million million units in January from a month earlier, the highest rate in 12 months, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The number of sales was down 2.3% from the same month a year ago. Home sales in December were revised down to 6.09 million from 6.18 million. The results far exceeded analysts' expectations of a 1.3% month-over-month decline to 6.1 million units, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO