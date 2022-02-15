ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Canadian home prices hit fresh record in January- CREA

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian home prices rose 4.9% in January from December to reach a fresh high, as sales...

