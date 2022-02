Android 13 DP1 includes a handful of user-facing changes and improvements like Quick Toggles for the new QR code reader and the one-handed mode, a flashlight option for the Quick Tap gesture, and a 7-day view in the privacy dashboard. There are several minor changes, too, including one that increases the usefulness of the guest mode. As of now, you can create guest profiles on your Android device, but you cannot share installed apps with them. The first DP of Android 13 tweaks this behavior and makes it easy to pre-load apps in guest profiles.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO