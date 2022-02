Lockdown saw abusers weaponise government restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19 to torment and control their victims, new research has revealed.During the police-enforced coronavirus rules, a study by the University of Western Scotland has found victims of domestic abuse were confined in isolation with their abusers, deprived of safe spaces and opportunities to contact others for help or support, and that more children witnessed the abuse due to school closures.Zara Brodie, of the School of Education and Social Sciences at the university, said not only did the restrictions make it much more difficult for victims to get the support...

