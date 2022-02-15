ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Miss America Emma Broyles On Being Diagnosed With ADHD As An Adult – Exclusive

By Ally Arcuri
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KZRi_0eEyU58f00

Most people who have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are diagnosed in childhood, according to WebMD . This means getting diagnosed as an adult can be an isolating and disorienting experience. Miss America Emma Broyles has become intimately acquainted with the process and all of its intricacies, as she was diagnosed when she was 19.

In an interview with Health Digest Broyles explained that teenage girls and boys may display symptoms differently. "For these young women, oftentimes they'll be looking straight at the teacher and it looks like they're engaged," she said. "But in reality, everything's going in one ear and out the other. And then there's a whole different world going on behind their eyes."

Upon learning of her own diagnosis, she said that her life changed. Broyles had always been a good student but had to work incredibly hard to earn similar grades to her classmates. That changed after being diagnosed. "All of a sudden I got straight A's with close to 100% and classes and school were just a breeze for me," she said. "And I couldn't believe that I went that long without getting diagnosed and treatment."

Setting Yourself Up For Success Is Important

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126W8b_0eEyU58f00

Emma Broyles said that a common thread among many people with ADHD is that they have a sense of "time blindness." However, Broyles has picked up some tips and tricks that allow her to thrive. By setting timers for five-minute intervals, she is able to stay present as she prepares for her day. Instead of running late and underestimating her timing, the alarms help her to stay on task.

Broyles has been open about how her ADHD and her dermatillomania, a skin-picking condition related to OCD, fuel each other and are inherently linked. She explains that she will sometimes get caught up in a picking session, as she calls them, and then the time blindness takes over. "I could probably do it for hours on end without even realizing," she explained. "All of a sudden I look and two hours have passed and my face is all bloody."

Instead of allowing these conditions to rule her life, she works with them. She says that she often skims subReddits for insight about what has worked for other people with the same conditions.

Putting Her Diagnosis Into Perspective

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFi9O_0eEyU58f00

Emma Broyles says that she understands how difficult it can be to accept an ADHD diagnosis, especially as an adult. Her candid explanation revealed how difficult it can be to come to terms with accepting a new label about yourself. However, she believes that receiving her diagnosis changed her life for the better and hopes to inspire others to accept it in the same way.

Receiving a treatment plan is one of the first steps towards being able to thrive. She said, "Whether it be medication, whether it be behavioral therapy, it's going to make things a lot easier for you in a lot of ways."

Instead of focusing on the presumed negatives and societal labels, Broyles also tries to stay positive. "There are a lot of great things that come with ADHD, like the ability to hyperfocus on something," she explained. "So don't let it drag you down. Use it to your advantage."

Read this next: Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Rare Diseases

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 44, whose brain fog, lethargy and joint pain was dismissed by NHS doctors as being 'all in his head' reveals how he finally learned he was going through 'male menopause'

A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Single mom left her 14-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with ADHD, babysit her four younger siblings when COVID-19 shut down their daycare; faces jail time

The single mother of five reportedly had to go to work and when COVID-19 shut down her children’s daycare in May of 2020, the mother asked her 14-year-old daughter, who was reportedly diagnosed with ADHD, to babysit the four younger siblings. Some parents will call this decision irresponsible while others argue it was simply the actions of a desperate mom.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Girls And Boys#Miss America#Adhd#Teenage Girls#Webmd#Health Digest Broyles
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 7 Signs of Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mood disorder characterized by alternating episodes of elevated mood (mania) and episodes of low mood (depression) that can last from days to weeks. Symptoms of bipolar disorder can cause unpredictable changes in mood and behavior, causing difficulty leading a normal life....
MENTAL HEALTH
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Family of California mother-of-three, 45, with MS who died of COVID sues Kaiser Permanente after doctors refused seven times to give her the vaccine and denied her monoclonal antibody treatment after she was infected

The family of a California mother-of-three with MS who died of COVID is suing health care company Kaiser Permanente after doctors refused to give her the vaccine despite her asking for the jab multiple times. The grieving family of 45-year-old Nerissa Regnier, who died on December 16, including husband, Devin...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inside Nova

Increased Risk for Mortality Seen for Persons With Autism, ADHD

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for mortality is increased significantly for persons with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Feb. 14 in JAMA Pediatrics. Ferrán Catalá-López, Ph.D., from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shares Top Beauty Tips For Women Over 50

Christie Brinkley, 68, recently shared her top beauty tips for women over 50, as well as some of her favorite products that give her such a gorgeous glow. She first begins her skin care process by using the SBLA Beauty The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere,” Brinkley shares.
SKIN CARE
BBC

Kent woman with ovarian cancer told 'just overweight' while in Australia

A woman who had to have surgery to remove a 2kg cancerous tumour said a doctor told her she was simply overweight. Hannah Catton, 24, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after years of telling doctors about her symptoms. Ms Catton, from Faversham, Kent, moved to Melbourne, Australia, in 2019 and...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about intermittent explosive disorder

Intermittent explosive disorder, or IED, is a mental health condition that causes sudden and intense outbursts of anger that are disproportionate to the situation. These outbursts can involve physical violence or verbal threats. People with IED usually cannot control their anger, and the episodes can happen at any time, without...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy