CHARLOTTE – A root canal is a treatment that can save a tooth from being removed when there is nerve damage or nerve exposure. After the inside of the tooth is cleaned out and filled, the tooth can become brittle over time since the nerve and blood supply has been removed. Due to the high risk of the tooth becoming extremely vulnerable, this is one of the main reasons why the tooth may need a full coverage crown. The crown acts as a hard hat to protect the tooth from breaking, especially when chewing hard foods.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO