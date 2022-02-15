Checkers offering free single Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender with any purchase today, Feb. 15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 20 stores across North Carolina were fined by the state for excessive price scanning errors. According to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, some of the stores were located in Surry, Union, Wake and Watauga counties. In total, 22 stores were fined for errors, including the Walmart on Young Street in Indian Trail. Officials said an initial inspection in August found a 4% error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in November and paid $2,700 in fines.
