ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Checkers offering free single Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender with any purchase today, Feb. 15

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Checkers is celebrating Singles Awareness Day by offering a free single Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender with any purchase today, Feb. 15!. The deal...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

French fry bar expands to Durham

Raleigh, N.C. — French fry fans in Durham will soon have another option to check out. Buena Papa Fry Bar, which opened its first location last year inside Morgan Street Food Hall, announced Wednesday that it will be opening a second location at the Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham in May. It will be in the former Built-In-Burger spot in the food court.
DURHAM, NC
The Post and Courier

Chicken tenders franchise comes to Greenville: Business notebook

A chicken tenders restaurant is expanding into Greenville County, joining the 30 locations the franchise plans to open nationwide by the end of 2022. Huey Magoo's will open locations in Greenville and Charleston. The Greenville location will be at 2029 Wade Hampton Blvd. It will also open an Asheville, N.C. location.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkers#Food Drink
WCNC

22 NC stores fined for overcharging customers at checkout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 20 stores across North Carolina were fined by the state for excessive price scanning errors. According to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, some of the stores were located in Surry, Union, Wake and Watauga counties. In total, 22 stores were fined for errors, including the Walmart on Young Street in Indian Trail. Officials said an initial inspection in August found a 4% error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in November and paid $2,700 in fines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Man In Oklahoma Executed On February 17th - Here Was His Last Meal

Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed in Oklahoma and died by lethal injection on February 17th, 15 years after killing four people. Before his execution, he had one last meal. Here's what he ate. We aren't sure of the exact restaurant this came from, although you can guess, his final meal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WRAL

Pinchme: Free samples at noon today, Tuesday, Feb. 8

Pinchme.com is offering a new batch of free samples on Tuesday, Feb. 8!. The samples will be available to request at 12 pm ET on their website. If you have not signed up for this free monthly sample site, sign up now so you can get the samples or free magazine offers.
WRAL News

Foodie news: Rise, Only Burger founder passes away (Feb. 18, 2022)

Durham lost a culinary giant, and an even greater person, this week with the passing of Tom Ferguson, the creative talent and founder of Durham Catering, Only Burger and RISE Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken. Our heart and prayers go out to his family and all that had the pleasure of working with and knowing Tom. Life is precious – be kind to others and give big hugs to those close to you.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cross-county rolling shootout ends in downtown Raleigh, authorities say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rolling shootout that spanned multiple counties ended in downtown Raleigh Thursday night, authorities said. The incident spurred a large police presence near Moore Square Station. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said it began as an exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Johnston County, then...
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Wilmington woman wins $819,879 Cash 5 jackpot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman recently won more than $800,000 in the N.C. Education Lottery. Jodie Smith tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $819,879 jackpot. “Smith bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. Her ticket matched all five numbers in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Goodbye and good luck to meteorologist Alex Wasilenko

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday’s noon news was the last time we’ll see meteorologist Alex Wasilenko on WNCT. He’s moving closer to his home in Vermont to work with our sister station in Burlington. We got the chance to wish him well and get some final thoughts from him on his last newscast. Click the […]
WSOC Charlotte

Harris Teeter changing store hours as COVID-19 cases decrease

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Harris Teeter store hours are changing on Wednesday, officials with the Matthews-based supermarket chain announced Tuesday. [PAST COVERAGE: Harris Teeter closes certain locations early starting Monday]. Stores will close at 10 p.m. In January, the chain said it was temporarily closing at 9 p.m. to process...
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Market, wine bar signs on at prominent Elizabeth development

CHARLOTTE — The first retail tenant has been revealed for a high-profile project by one of Charlotte’s biggest developers. Crescent Communities this morning announced Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has signed on at Elizabeth on Seventh, the firm’s mixed-use development on a prime location along East Seventh Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy