Checkers offering free single Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender with any purchase today, Feb. 15

Durham lost a culinary giant, and an even greater person, this week with the passing of Tom Ferguson, the creative talent and founder of Durham Catering, Only Burger and RISE Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken. Our heart and prayers go out to his family and all that had the pleasure of working with and knowing Tom. Life is precious – be kind to others and give big hugs to those close to you.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO