NC Supreme Court hears arguments on 2 amendments – including voter ID

By Michael Hyland
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state Supreme Court heard arguments Monday about whether two amendments to the state Constitution, including one requiring a photo ID to vote, should be allowed to stand.

The North Carolina NAACP brought the case, which stems from a series of proposed constitutional amendments Republicans in the General Assembly placed on the ballot in 2018.

“These are legislators that never had power in the first place,” said Kym Hunter, an attorney representing the NC NAACP. “We have seen in North Carolina precisely how bad things can get when a racially gerrymandered legislature is allowed to run amok and abuse its power.”

The voter ID provision was among six proposed amendments voters considered. They approved four of them, including another amendment capping the state’s personal income tax at 7 percent.

Those two were the focus of Monday’s hearing, as Hunter said the NAACP felt those were the ones they had standing to challenge. That year, voters also approved amendments aimed at strengthening the rights of crime victims and protecting the right to hunt and fish.

Hunter argued the legislature should not have been able to place the various amendments on the ballot in the first place because a court had found the electoral districts Republicans drew were illegally gerrymandered.

It requires a three-fifths supermajority of the legislature to place a proposed amendment on the ballot.

Chief Justice Paul Newby (R) pointed out that voters ultimately decided whether to approve the amendments and rejected two of them.

“Why can’t we assume that the will of the people has been decided by the ballot box?” he asked. “The ultimate check is with the people. Why should we discount or undervalue the vote of the people?”

Justice Phil Berger Jr. (R) asked about the impacts if the court struck down the amendments and what that would mean for laws the General Assembly passed in that time period.

“If any legislation would be subject to challenge, isn’t that problematic? Isn’t that chaotic?” he asked.

Hunter said she’s asking the court to tailor their decision to the amendments only.

“I believe this court certainly has the power to forestall that to make clear that it is ruling only on Constitutional amendments,” she said.

After voters approved the voter ID amendment, Republicans in the legislature moved quickly to pass a bill outlining what IDs would apply while they still had the supermajority and easily could override a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper (D). The law they enacted is the subject of other lawsuits. Because of that, there has been no requirement in place to show an ID to vote in the three years since voters approved the constitutional amendment.

A federal appeals court blocked a previous election law that included voter ID provisions in 2016 when the judges in the case found Republicans targeted Black voters with “almost surgical precision” in making it more difficult for them to vote.

Democrats hold a 4-3 majority on the state Supreme Court. Justice Anita Earls (D) brought up the state’s history with voter ID laws and a lower court’s ruling on the Constitutional amendments.

“Didn’t the trial court find that these two particular amendments would have an irreparable impact on the right to vote of African Americans in North Carolina?” she noted.

When Justice Earls asked if the ruling on the previous law casts the Constitutional amendments in “a new light,” attorney Martin Warf, who represented Republican legislative leaders, said no.

“I think it is incorrect to judge one amendment based on its substance or its import when, as Chief Justice Newby points out, six amendments were proposed. Two did not make it, and four did. So, I think you’d have to look at the collective body,” he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) weighed in on the case as well Monday. He tweeted, “The NC Supreme Court heard arguments today on this question: Should an unconstitutionally elected legislature be able to amend the Constitution? I think that’s a clear no.”

It’s not clear when the Supreme Court will issue a decision following Monday’s hearing.

Andy Sh@&$y
4d ago

Why does ANYONE think that there is an argument to be made against voter ID laws? Voting is quite LITERALLY the most impactful event in the United States and even the world for that matter. No one disputes identification requirements for airports, government buildings, the purchase of firearms, banks, pharmacies when picking up medication, etc etc etc etc. You can’t pick and choose which identification requirements are considered racially discriminative just because it benefits you personally or politically.

slick
4d ago

Voter ID was voted YES by NC citizens but an Obama appointed Democratic black Judge overruled it as being racial. How does one judge get to overrule the voice of the majority of people?

Guest
4d ago

Having laws like New York passed that allows illegals to vote, which is illegal according to the constitution of the United States, we need a country wide law that requires an ID, or proof of legal eligibility, to vote in America. If you can get an ID to show proof of who you are for anything else, then you can get an ID to vote. Period! But we all know what this is about. It has nothing to do with being racist, unless you consider not allowing ineligible people to vote racist. Since New York has made it legal for illegal immigrants to vote in state elections, how long before other states start trying to do the same? Then how long before they try to make it legal for illegals to vote in national elections?

WAVY News 10

FOX8 News

fox40jackson.com

Washington Post

North Carolina woman with 200 cats asking for help

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — An Onslow County woman is asking for the public’s help with caring for her 200 cats, a number that continues to grow. Phyllis Ferraro started with just one cat ten years ago, and now it’s turned into over 200. She has about 28 inside of her house, the rest are outside. Her […]
