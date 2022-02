Something we should never forget about networks is that people just expect them to work. That was true before the pandemic, throughout it, and will certainly continue after. Our recently published 2021 Global Workplace Report shines the light on a concerning mismatch in perception between C-level stakeholders and operational employees who use digital tools and connect to corporate and personal networks to do their jobs. The former (3 in 4) are generally confident that their digital workplace strategies are solid and on track. The latter (less than half) feel there’s still much work to be done.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO