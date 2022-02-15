ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The One Thing Entrepreneurs Ignore That's Crucial for Success

By Michael Fenech
Westport News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one thing I know about entrepreneurs is they can be so focused on their idea or business that sometimes, in horse racing terms, they can have their blinkers on. What does this mean? Well, they can be so consumed by their vision that they shut out other parts of their...

Related
Inc.com

5 Ways Successful Black Women Entrepreneurs Navigate Their Way Through Negotiations

Negotiation is a part of entrepreneurship, whether you're working with a supplier, employee, wholesaler, investor, or any other person with whom you're making a deal. Often, your product and proof of concept aren't enough on their own to help you secure the deals you want to make -- and in those cases, some strategy can help you make favorable compromises that can then help you achieve your entrepreneurial goals.
RETAIL
Forbes

The Most Important Element Of Tech Entrepreneur Success Is Measurable And Free

Jeff Kahn is co-founder and CEO of RISE, an energy management app that works all day to help users feel and perform their best. As a tech entrepreneur, your success isn’t contingent upon how innovative your technology is but on your ability to monetize it. To effectively monetize, entrepreneurial skills are essential. The good news is, entrepreneurship can be learned, and the skills and characteristics of a successful entrepreneur can be enhanced by lowering your sleep debt.
TECHNOLOGY
KRMG

Young local entrepreneur launches successful liquor company

Tanner Conklin started out doing hair before she tried to buy a liquor store during the pandemic. 26-year-old Conklin says she was slighted on the sale of the store and decided to give making vodka a try last year. She started with a Google search on how to start a...
ECONOMY
Westport News

How to Create a Marketing Strategy Using Key Differentiators

In this tech market, it can be difficult for leaders to stand out from the crowd. Your company’s success depends on how deliberately you can differentiate your offering from that of the competition. Successfully differentiated B2B high tech businesses consistently develop unique products, services and customer experiences. They focus...
ECONOMY
Westport News

The Skills That Make You an Ethical Leader

If you had asked me a few years ago, I don’t think I would have understood the influence my leadership had on the values of my company, employees, partners and customers. In the early days of Quantum Metric, I met one of our newer employees for the first time. Within the first 30 seconds of meeting this person, I was shocked to realize just how different our values were and how, despite their professional qualifications, they didn’t fit with the type of company I was looking to build. It wasn’t until this moment that I really thought about the standards I have always held myself to in terms of how I treat people and build relationships. I realized if I wanted that reflected in the teams I built, I needed to be intentional about how I embody the practices of ethical leadership every day.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Westport News

How the Department of Defense Can Help You Build Your Next Startup

Why would the Department of Defense invest thousands of hours and millions of dollars into developing futuristic technologies then license these discoveries to American startups?. In short, American innovation holds the key to sustained peace and unlocks tremendous opportunities for prosperity when entrepreneurs can commercialize dual-use technologies for societal benefit....
MILITARY
Westport News

Should Your Business Spend Thousands of Dollars on a Strong Domain Name?

Let’s face it. Domain names are getting expensive. If you’re lucky, and you’re trying to get a domain name that’s long, strange or not hotly contested, you can probably pick up the name for just a few bucks. But if you want something short, attractive and marketable, you could end up shelling out several thousand dollars — or even millions for the most lucrative opportunities.
ECONOMY
Westport News

4 Franchise Tools Every Franchise Needs to Have on Its Radar

A decade ago, a service franchisee would show up to handle a job estimate with a clipboard, a few blank customer forms and a BIC pen (hopefully, one that still had some ink left in the cartridge.) Nowadays, that same franchisee operation can handle the task with an iPad or tablet, storing all relevant customer information that later gets uploaded into the brand’s cloud storage system.
SOFTWARE
Westport News

The Hidden Secret to Completing Your To-Do List

I recently went on Amazon and spent more than two hours searching for the perfect birthday gift for myself. I knew the kind I wanted… just had to find one that suited me best. I was on the hunt for the perfect… journal. Yes, journal (though some may call it a “planner” or an “agenda”). So, I browsed, read reviews and zoomed in on sample pages. Every time I came across one I liked, I would scroll down to where similar products were listed… scanning the reviews and looking at samples of what interior pages looked like.
LIFESTYLE
Ethan Hawley

An Entrepreneur's Guide for Flipping Websites

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own business? What about owning a website that makes money for you even while you're asleep? It's not as hard as you might think! In this article, I will discuss how to buy and flip websites for profit. I'll give you some tips on finding good websites to buy and how to make sure that you are getting the most bang for your buck. So if you're interested in learning more about this exciting online venture, keep reading!

