For now it sounds like there will be a cap of 1,000 customers for the presale, or at least that’s how many Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier plans to have lined up once the space tourism company kicks off commercial service later in 2022. Virgin Galactic is also promising that guests who plunk down nearly half-a-million for their spot will get accommodations for guests on-site at Spaceport America in New Mexico, with “bespoke itineraries” and “world-class amenities.” Probably light on the freeze-dried astronaut food.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO