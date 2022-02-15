Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
