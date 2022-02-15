Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Champaign; Macon; Piatt; Vermilion WINTER STORM TO BRING A WINTRY MIXTURE OF PRECIPITATION AND HEAVY SNOW TO PARTS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. North winds gusting from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion and Macon Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous road conditions. Significant impacts are expected, especially this afternoon. Near whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet late this morning, then change to snow, and continue through the afternoon. The heaviest snow accumulation will be in the afternoon, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations per hour possible.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO