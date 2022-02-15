ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-15 14:02:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-15 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 13:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...Southern Oregon Cascades above 5000 feet including portions of Highways 138, 62, 230, and 140 near Diamond Lake, Crater Lake, and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads may become snow covered and slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of one inch per hour snowfall rates has a 60% chance of occuring between 4 PM and 8 PM. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie; West Polk ENHANCED FIRE DANGER Very dry air and significant winds will lead to increased fire danger through this afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent and winds will be around 10 mph or more at times. With brush and other ground fuels remaining quite dry, the risk of fire danger will be enhanced. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions.
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:34:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Along the middle branch of the Nimishillen Creek in Canton and along Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding continues of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 558 AM EST, gauge reports indicate flooding continues along some rivers and creeks in Stark County, including the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek in Canton and the Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. Water levels on these creeks is expected to gradually recede over the weekend. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton and Waynesburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne QUICK COAT OF LIGHT SNOW AND SLICK ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING A band of snow will occur in the hours up to dawn this morning as colder air moves into the region, with a quick inch or so of accumulation, especially in the Poconos. With temperatures falling through the 20s to even some upper teens by 8 AM, untreated roads will become slick. Exercise caution if traveling this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 02:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Muscatine; Scott Slick Travel Conditions An area of mainly light snow will continue to move across the area over the next several hours. Accumulations will be light, and generally ranging from a dusting to under an inch. However, with cold temperatures in the single digits and teens, any accumulation on roadways will lead to slippery travel conditions. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions if you`re planning to travel early this morning.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Monroe, Erie, Genesee, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult this morning. The combination of a wintry mix and rapidly falling temperatures last night will continue to produce icy and hazardous roads this morning, with snow accumulation on top of ice.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snow showers may linger for the next few hours, but impacts from heavier snowfall has now diminished.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-12 18:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-12 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS IMPACTING PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS THROUGH THIS EVENING The latest surface observations from across much of eastern half of Deep South Texas indicate that strong and gusty northerly winds have arrived behind a cold front that moved through the region earlier today. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts from 30 to 35 mph are expected to continue through around 9 pm this evening. The winds will then start to steadily decrease through the overnight hours after 9 pm. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Champaign, Macon, Piatt, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Champaign; Macon; Piatt; Vermilion WINTER STORM TO BRING A WINTRY MIXTURE OF PRECIPITATION AND HEAVY SNOW TO PARTS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. North winds gusting from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion and Macon Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous road conditions. Significant impacts are expected, especially this afternoon. Near whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet late this morning, then change to snow, and continue through the afternoon. The heaviest snow accumulation will be in the afternoon, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations per hour possible.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 06:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook Bitter Cold Wind Chills Over Open Higher Terrain Locations Wind Chills over a few open higher terrain locations of northwest and far northeast Maine could reach 20 below to 25 below zero until 9 am EST. Many other locations across this area are experiencing wind chills in the negative teens. If you plan on going outdoors this morning, please wear protective clothing to stay warm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pierce; Rolette BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Pierce and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions will make travel dangerous. Strong winds could cause some damage to roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are also expected.
PIERCE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kanabec, Lac Qui Parle, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures are slowly warming and with light winds the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

